Cavaliers’ Front Office Has Childhood Ties to LeBron James

LeBron James is moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer will play in the 2026-27 season, but won’t be re-signing with the Lakers in free agency, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the (purple and yellow) while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint,” James wrote following the news.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

With this news, multiple teams have emerged as options for James. The Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat are among the top landing spots for the veteran forward, ESPN reports.

A second reunion with the Cavaliers a possible outcome for James. The 22-time All-Star has longstanding ties to Cleveland’s front office.

Cavaliers’ Assistant GM is a Childhood Friend of LeBron James

In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ pursuit of another superstar to pair with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden, the franchise has a unique opportunity to recruit LeBron James in free agency.

That being Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems.

Weems and LeBron James were high school teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s high school in Akron, Ohio.

The two were basketball teammates from as far as playing recreational leagues while growing up in Akron, said Matthew Schmidt of SI.com.

Weems, 40, has built his way up in the Cleveland Cavaliers front office since joining the team as an amateur scout in 2015. It coincided with the same period as LeBron James’ second stint with the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018.

It’s also worth mentioning that Weems has a chance at getting promoted to Cleveland’s general manager position. Currently, the Cavaliers are searching for a new general manager. Mike Gansey left the organization to become the Philadelphia 76ers‘ president of basketball operations.

LeBron James will weigh all his options this summer, but it’s worth noting that he still has ties to the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. Even though James hasn’t been with the franchise in eight years.

Update on the LeBron James Sweepstakes

As previously mentioned, the Warriors, Cavaliers, and Heat are the teams expected to make a run at LeBron James in free agency.

Golden State already had plans on pursuing James once this free agency window opened, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Money isn’t going to be a factor in James’ decision, says NBA insider Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“It’s been communicated to me that the number one thing for LeBron (James) next season is happiness, not money,” Windhorst said. “We knew that he’s going to have to take a pay cut from $50 million. So that has been communicated to me.”

The “least surprising move” would be for James to team up with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green (barring a new contract after opting out of his player option) in Golden State, said CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland.

Cleveland and Miami are both teams that James would be reuniting with. He played in stints with both organizations before signing with the Lakers in 2018.