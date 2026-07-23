LeBron James Camp Shuts Down Free Agency Theory: ‘No!’

There’s a theory circulating the league that LeBron James is waiting on his suitors — Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers — to make specific roster changes to entice him to sign.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, James is waiting on one of his suitors to trade for Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving—a pair of his former championship running mates—before officially putting pen to paper.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis,” the insider reported on Wednesday.

“If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction,” he added.

LeBron James Camp Shoots Down Theory

Contrary to reports, Rich Paul made it clear earlier this week that his client does not require his suitors to make any more specific moves. The super agent revealed that several teams have made follow-up calls, asking if they need to make any roster upgrades to appease the 41-year-old star.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?’” Paul revealed on his “Game Over” podcast.

“And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.’”

LeBron James Free Agency: Day 24

James will enter Day 24 of his free agency on Thursday after announcing his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers last month. This is the longest the 41-year-old has ever taken to make a decision compared to his three previous free-agency stints.

And all signs point to James dragging the process even further.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on his podcast on Monday.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it,” he added on his “Game Over” podcast, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Paul’s comments were a response to NBA commissioner Adam Silver urging James to hasten his decision so the league can finalize their schedule for the 2026-27 season.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said in response to Silver’s comments.

“It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”