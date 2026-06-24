LeBron James Cleveland Homecoming Possible In Exchange For Former All-Star Center

LeBron James could return for a final run with the Cleveland Cavaliers with a massive caveat, and it involves center Jarrett Allen, who has been one of the team’s defensive anchors.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers could get LeBron from the LA Lakers in exchange for Allen, a center the Lakers would want to pair with their franchise superstar, Luka Doncic.

However, Windhorst said James would first want to go to Cleveland to make the deal happen. On the other hand, such a trade is a no-brainer for the Lakers.

“There is a thought process in Los Angeles where they have to sign-and-trade LeBron James for Jarrett Allen. And I think if the Cavs are willing to do that, they can have LeBron,” Windorst said via ESPN Cleveland radio.

“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would kill for Jarrett Allen. Kill for him. All right? They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second.”

How A LeBron James-Jarrett Allen Deal Would Work

LeBron James is an unrestricted free agent after his contract with the Lakers ended in the past season.

If they were to trade Allen, the Cavaliers could accommodate James’ expected hefty salary, as reports indicated that he is not willing to take a pay cut on his next contract.

There have been rumors about retirement for James and a possible homecoming once more to Cleveland over the past few months, but there are no decisions yet on his future.

There is no word yet about James’ contract value or how long a contract he would sign for, if he is to remain an active NBA player beyond 41 years old.

On the other hand, Allen is locked into a highly secure financial situation after signing a three-year, $91 million contract extension with the Cavaliers.

James last played with the Cavaliers in 2018, leading them to the NBA Finals, but they got swept by the Golden State Warriors. After that NBA Finals stint, he signed with the Lakers and has stayed in Los Angeles since then.

Such a deal suits the Lakers’ biggest offseason objective of getting an A-list center, as reportedly requested by Luka Doncic.

LeBron James’ Future Remains Up In The Air

LeBron James, who had won an NBA championship with Cleveland in 2016, has been contemplating many things at this juncture of his life.

As retirement looms and Father Time starts to creep in, James is expected to decide on his career in the coming weeks.

Right now, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, James’ future remains up in the air.

“LA is the first team he can talk to because they’re their own free agent,” Shelburne said during her interview on SportsCenter. “My understanding is they had initial conversations with LeBron James’ representative, but he has not even fully committed to returning next year in these conversations.”

James’ decision is one of the most awaited ones in free agency as teams could still be interested in getting one of the greatest players of all time for a final hoorah in the league.