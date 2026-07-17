Free Agent LeBron James Debuts New Look While Making Teams Wait

Veteran forward LeBron James is finally letting nature take its course.

After years of theories about his fluctuating hairline, James is embracing the baldness, much like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant before him.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer turned heads by debuting a completely bald look at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City alongside his wife, Savannah, on Thursday.

LeBron James and his Hairline

For years, there were theories that James used temporary cosmetic fibers, scalp pigmentation and other treatments to alter the appearance of his hairline during games and public appearances. Notably, he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 with his hairline completely restored after his headband years with the Miami Heat.

To James’ credit, he himself has leaned into the joke about his hairline over the years. In 2011, he joked that he had a dream about his hairline growing back.

Last year, James had a clever response to a courtside heckler during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“You still ain’t got no hair though,” the fan said when James was at the free-throw line.

“It happens,” James responded, acknowledging his hair loss.

“I know what I do got, though. Plenty of it,” the billionaire athlete added.

LeBron James Free Agency Drama Heats Up

Nearly three weeks into his free agency, LeBron James has yet to decide on his next team, and it appears there’s still no clear-cut favorite team to secure his services.

Per Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, most people around the league are clueless about where James will end up.

“I keep hearing contradictory things,” Spears reported on Friday. “I hear one day that someone was with LeBron in Ohio, he’s not going back to Cleveland. Then the next day I hear from a team ‘we think he’s going to Cleveland.’

“You know what that means, nobody knows nothing.”

James further fanned the flames by keeping fans guessing about his next move during his appearance at the Fanatics Fest on Thursday.

“Looking forward to what’s next as I wind down the final stages of my journey,” James said. “Wherever I land in the fall, hopefully, you know, if you’re a ride-or-die LeBron fan, you’ve been down with me since Day 1. Hopefully, you ride with me here. If you’re a ride-or-die LeBron hater, that’s what you do anyway, so looking forward to seeing you as well. But it’s going to be pretty fun.

“It’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land. I’m going to do what I do best.”

Interestingly, James hinted at joining a team in the Eastern Conference, and also made a passing remark about being motivated to join a play-in team. The latter comment was perceived as a reference to the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m seeing something on social media the other day that, wherever I go, we may be in the Play-In or some stuff like that and I’m not a factor anymore.

“So maybe that as well, too, is a little motivation.”

Shams Charania reported Thursday James is unlikely to make his decision this week.