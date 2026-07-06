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LeBron James Turns Heads with New Video as Cavs Rumors Swirl

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Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
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LeBron James has captured fans' attention with a new workout video as rumors continue to link him to the Cavs in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been busy early on this offseason, but they still have a lot more work to do. The front office has yet to find a resolution when it comes to James Harden‘s contract situation, but more importantly, it seems like the team is the current frontrunner to sign LeBron James in free agency.

James has already spent time with Cleveland for two separate stints, and a third one could very well be on the way. Teams across the league are anxiously waiting for the opportunity to snatch up James, and with all eyes on him, he shared an eye-opening video of his latest workout on social media that quickly caught the attention of fans.

LeBron James Already Preparing for 2026-27 Campaign

James has spent the past eight years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has still spent the majority of his time in the pros with the Cavs. The legendary forward played for Cleveland in the first seven seasons of his career, and returned for four more campaigns, leading the team to a championship in 2016.

Even in his age-41 season, James was still playing at a high level for the Lakers this past year. While he did cede some of his offensive workload to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James still earned his 22nd-straight All-Star selection in the 2025-26 campaign (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%). He may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was, but James is more than capable of helping a team contend for a championship.

Early on in free agency, James has made it clear that he is only going to consider signing with a handful of his potential suitors. The Cavaliers are one such team, as he could be the final piece needed for this squad to go on a championship run. And while he continues to mull his decision, James showed that he’s still intent on playing basketball at a high level next season, as he is already in the gym working on his preparations for the upcoming season.

Should the Cavs Sign LeBron James?

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Cleveland has a solid group led by Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and while it just advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, getting swept by the New York Knicks showed just how much more work this team has to do. James is familiar with the Cavs and knows what it takes to win a title, which makes him the perfect fit for this team.

At this point, it seems like James is going to be the one calling his shot in free agency, so there isn’t much the team can do but wait for him to make up his mind. The Cavaliers very clearly should sign James, and yet, while they may be intent on doing so, they are going to have to wait and see what he decides to do for the 2026-27 campaign, just like everyone else.

Owen Crisafulli Owen Crisafulli is an Email Newsletter Editor & Breaking News Writer at Heavy Sports. His work has also appeared on ClutchPoints, Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, NESN Basketball Network, and FanSided, where he shared his insights on a variety of sports topics primarily surrounding the NFL, NBA, and MLB. More about Owen Crisafulli

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LeBron James Turns Heads with New Video as Cavs Rumors Swirl

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