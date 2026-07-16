Kevin Love’s Free Agency Opens Door to Cavaliers Reunion With LeBron James

Kevin Love remains available more than two weeks into NBA free agency, leaving open the possibility that the former Cleveland Cavaliers champion could eventually follow LeBron James to his next team.

That possibility has become more relevant as Cleveland’s chances of landing James have strengthened. Prediction-market traders have consistently made the Cavaliers the leading destination for James, while recent reporting has placed Cleveland among the primary teams under consideration.

Love, meanwhile, is an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2025-26 season with the Utah Jazz. The 37-year-old averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes over 37 appearances, shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

His continued availability does not establish that the Cavaliers are pursuing him. But it preserves an intriguing scenario: Cleveland could potentially bring back two foundational members of the franchise’s only championship team during the same offseason.

Kevin Love Has Been Linked to LeBron James’ Decision

ESPN analyst Marc Spears reported in June that Love could potentially join James’ next team. At the time, the Los Angeles Lakers appeared to be a logical destination because James was still expected by some around the league to remain in Los Angeles.

The circumstances have since changed.

James informed the Lakers that he would not return for the 2026-27 season, beginning an open-market process that has increasingly centered on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently identified the Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers as the leading contenders, according to a report recapping Philadelphia’s recruitment of James.

Love’s patience could therefore be connected to a larger decision that has stalled the veteran market.

A Cavaliers Return Would Be About Depth, Not Nostalgia Alone

Love would return to a significantly different basketball situation than the one he left in February 2023.

Cleveland is now built around Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, with Mitchell recently committing to another long-term extension. The Cavaliers would not need Love to function as a featured scorer or starting power forward. They would need him to supply occasional shooting, defensive rebounding, outlet passing and experienced frontcourt depth.

His 37.3% shooting from beyond the arc last season suggests he can still space the floor in limited minutes. His rebounding also remains useful on a per-minute basis. But Love played only 37 games for Utah, and his role has declined considerably from his five-time All-Star peak.

That distinction matters. A reunion would have to make basketball and financial sense after the emotional appeal wears off.

Cleveland already has two high-level starting big men in Mobley and Allen. Love would likely compete for situational minutes rather than hold a guaranteed nightly role. Any agreement would presumably need to reflect that reality, especially for a team balancing an expensive core and championship expectations.

James would represent an entirely different level of addition. Even at 41, he could address Cleveland’s need for another large playmaker and postseason shot creator. Love would be the complementary move: a familiar veteran capable of helping in selected matchups and reinforcing the locker room.

Cleveland Could Offer Love a Fitting Final Chapter

Love spent parts of nine seasons with the Cavaliers after arriving in the 2014 trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to Minnesota. He reached four consecutive NBA Finals with James and helped Cleveland overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

His final Cavaliers season ended with a contract buyout after his rotation role disappeared. Love subsequently joined Miami and helped the Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals.

Returning now would not erase that awkward ending, nor would it automatically improve Cleveland’s championship chances. But if James chooses the Cavaliers, Love would become one of the most logical veteran-minimum candidates to monitor.

Until James makes his decision, Love’s unsigned status is more than a routine late-summer transaction note. It leaves open the possibility that Cleveland’s next attempt at a championship could include two prominent links to its first one.