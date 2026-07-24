LeBron James Sends Touching Message to Cavaliers After Picking 76ers

A LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers homecoming won’t be happening after all. The 41-year-old star shockingly chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, calling the move his “last decision” as a free agent in the NBA.

In his elaborate statement, James sent a touching message to the Cavaliers.

“Northeast Ohio will always home!” James wrote on X in a parting message to his hometown franchise.

LeBron James Picks the Sixers

On the 25th day of his free agency, LeBron James explained why he chose to sign with Sixers and spurned his other free-agency suitors, the Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he began, reflecting on the end of his 23rd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

Cavaliers Move on Without LeBron James

The LeBron James move means that the Cavaliers can now focus on re-signing free agent James Harden and make other roster moves to compete in the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, James, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option to join the Sixers, all but confirmed that the 2026-27 season (or the 2027-28 season) will be his last, as he called his announcement his “last decision” in the NBA.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” he wrote.

He provided some context on why he picked the Sixers.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

James will join three other former All-NBA players — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown — and second-year stud VJ Edgecombe in a loaded Sixers starting unit, making Nick Nurse’s team the clear favorites to win the 2026-27 NBA championship.