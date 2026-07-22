LeBron James Will Reject Cavaliers Return for 1 Simple Reason, Says Insider

LeBron James Cleveland Act III? We’ll find out soon enough. Hang in there, folks! (Yes, it’s hard.)

James may be the oldest player in the NBA, but multiple teams from both conferences are fighting to land his services. But who will come out on top?

We have entered Week 4 of the LeBron-a-Thon. While many believe this could finally be the week James reveals where he will play next season, one prominent media personality and NBA insider believes James will pass on a Cleveland reunion.

“Why in the hell would you wanna go from living in L.A. — blue skies, great weather for the last 8 ½ years — to going to any city that’s gonna be dealing with snow? Like, seriously. LeBron James is at the point of his life. … Your body just feels a lot better when you are able to wake up to warmer weather year around.” (h/t @TheHeatCentral on X)

Would LeBron James Reject Cavaliers Reunion Just Because of Weather?

James has spent 11 of his 23 seasons with the Cavs, who drafted James straight out of high school in 2003.

When people have mentioned Cleveland as the top landing spot for James, many have done it out of the belief that the 22-time All-Star wouldn’t want to finish his career anywhere else. After all, James is, with respect, a showman. Calling it a career with the franchise that helped start the legend of LeBron would be storybook.

That’s why many around the league view Cleveland as the team to beat to land James.

“All these teams are describing Cleveland as the scenario to beat, and both Miami and Philly are prominently in the mix,” said esteemed NBA insider Marc Stein on the “All NBA Podcast.” If he goes to an Eastern Conference team, it’s not going to be a surprise… He could very well pick Cleveland or Miami, or Philly. And that would be a very dramatic shift for someone who has been very comfortable in Los Angeles for the last eight years.”

Cavaliers Still Waiting; Rich Paul Asks for Patience

Some believe James has not made a decision yet because he truly doesn’t know which team to choose. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said there will be no rush to make a decision — even if NBA commissioner Adam Silver nudged James to make a decision so the league could complete next season’s schedule.

“We understand where the league is at and things of that nature as it pertains to the schedule, but it’s a very conflicting thing because this is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said.

Paul said James has all the information he needs to make a decision. But teams are growing impatient. They also want to make sure they have done their due diligence in ensuring James put them at the top of his list.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?’ ” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. “And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.’”

Twenty-two days into these sweepstakes, there is still no winner. Remember, James hinted in an episode of the “Mind The Game” podcast shortly after his 23rd season ended that deciding the next step of his career might take him into August.

We are almost at that point.