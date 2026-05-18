Cavaliers Make LeBron James-Related History Ahead Of Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers franchise has long been synonymous with LeBron James, the greatest player to ever suit up with the team. After their Game 7 victory in the second round of the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers have made history outside of LeBron’s name.

With the win, the Cavaliers will be entering the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1992 without LeBron James on the team.

During the 1992 East Finals, the Cavaliers lost to the eventual champions Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. That Cleveland squad was led by Mark Price, Larry Nance, Brad Daugherty, Hot Rod Williams, and Craig Ehlo.

The last time the Cavaliers were in the conference finals was in 2018, when the LeBron James-led squad took down the Boston Celtics in seven games only to get swept in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, anchored by Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

From 2006 to 2010, James led the Cavaliers to two conference finals appearances, including their 2007 run, which saw them advance to the NBA Finals and lose to the San Antonio Spurs in four games.

After leaving Cleveland in 2010, the Cavaliers did not advance in the playoffs for four straight seasons. James then returned to Cleveland in 2014, leading them to four straight conference finals wins and NBA Finals stints.

Now, the Cavaliers have been in three straight second rounds led by Donovan Mitchell. This year will be the team’s first conference finals appearance with Mitchell leading the squad. This will also be Mitchell’s first conference finals stint in his career.

The Cavaliers will be facing the New York Knicks, who will enter the series well-rested after sweeping the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donovan Mitchell Gets Candid on Reaching the Conference Finals

Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals is a massive milestone not just for the Cavaliers but especially for Donovan Mitchell.

For years, Mitchell has fallen short in overcoming teams in the second round. After toppling the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, Mitchell said they can finally heave a sigh of relief.

“Even last year, when we lost to Indiana, we had our goals set on getting to the Finals. We’re just one step closer,” Mitchell said. “It’s been almost a decade of running into the same issue. So for sure, I personally, and as a team, we can breathe a little bit.”

In the conference finals, Mitchell will be playing in his hometown New York against a Knicks squad that has only lost twice in the playoffs.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson opened up about Mitchell’s conference finals debut.

“Couldn’t be happier for him, to make that next step,” he said. “He’s going home to New York. He kept this thing together this year when things weren’t going great. He was the beacon, the light … he carried us on the court.”

Donovan Mitchell Wants To Keep The Cavaliers’ Celebration Brief

Donovan Mitchell knows the celebration for advancing to the Conference Finals will be brief and that he must refocus ahead of their series against the New York Knicks.

“We can only breathe for about 12 hours. And then get right back to it,” he said after Game 7.

Game 1 for the Eastern Conference Finals will be on Tuesday, May 19, at Madison Square Garden in New York.