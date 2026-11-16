Cavaliers Make Mario Hezonja Contract Official

The Cleveland Cavaliers made Mario Hezonja officially a part of the team for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Mario Hezonja’s one-year, $2,845,883 minimum contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers is now fully guaranteed for the 2026-2027 NBA season after he remained on the roster past the Nov. 15 guarantee deadline.

How Mario Hezonja Got To The Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers originally signed the 31-year-old Croatian wing on July 31, bringing the 2015 No. 5 overall draft pick back to the NBA after six years overseas that culminated in a EuroLeague championship and 2025–26 Liga ACB MVP honors with Real Madrid.

After 22 points and seven rebounds Saturday in short-handed Cleveland's home win over Dallas, Mario Hezonja's one-year minimum deal — looking like one of the league's better bargains — becomes fully guaranteed for the season at day's end. https://t.co/KW05gSC8H4 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2026

Under head coach Kenny Atkinson, Hezonja earned the roster guarantee by serving as a reliable rotation contributor across Cleveland’s first 14 games, averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest.

Hezonja delivered his best performance this season during the Cavaliers’ 127-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 14, a day before the deadline.

Stepping into his first start of the season with Cleveland resting its regular starting lineup, Hezonja erupted for a season-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists across 34 minutes of action.

The Croatian forward was remarkably efficient on offense, shooting 9-of-12 from the field while going a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Mario Hezonja Reveals His Personal Goal For The Cavaliers This Season

Mario Hezonja’s personal goal is to shift his reputation away from being viewed strictly as a scorer and challenge himself by hunting the toughest perimeter defensive assignments on the floor.

“It’s extremely important for us,” Hezonja said. “I know that probably everybody knows me for scoring, but now it’s time to show other things as well, especially on defensively. I’m very curious about how the defense is going to look for me at the end of the season, where it’s going to rank me. That’s a personal challenge, so it’s a personal goal.”

He requested coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mike Gerrity to let him guard the opposing team’s primary volume scorers and star players.

His objective is to apply physical pressure, force more switches, and make star players expend maximum energy on every possession.

“I can tell Mike G and Kenny, just let me guard the best, and it will help us because we can get into more switching, we can make them work, we can make them [waste] some more energy and make it harder for them,” Hezonja said after playing against reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Obviously those guys are huge volume guys, so no matter what you do, we can speak now here about the guy [with] 43. So these are the volume people in the NBA that no matter what you do, they still get to their numbers. But more and more that you can affect them and waste their energy, and that they miss a couple important shots and important possessions, is a win for us.”

Right now, Hezonja has carved out a solid 3-and-D role with the Cavaliers alongside their star core led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

With the team’s constant injury woes, Hezonja’s durability and versatility should come in handy later in the season.