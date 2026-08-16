Cavaliers Rookie May Have Played Key Role in Dennis Schroder Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to trade Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Tre Mann on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the trade gives the Cavaliers financial flexibility to complete some of the rumored moves they are planning this offseason. They also get tax savings, which would keep them under the dreaded second apron.

The Cavs will now have a $6.1 million tax mid-level exception, while the Hornets get a veteran backup point guard for Coby White. Schroder knows team president Jeff Peterson and coach Charles Lee due to his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks.

Cavs Rookie May Have Had Key Role in Dennis Schroder Trade

While the Cleveland Cavaliers’ primary reason for trading Dennis Schroder was for financial flexibility, they may have had another reason in the form of rookie Meleek Thomas.

Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto opined that Thomas’ performances in the 2026 NBA Summer League helped the Cavaliers front office decide to part ways with Schroder.

“Yes, the deal was about money,” Pluto wrote. “But there was something … to be exact … someone else behind the curtain. That’s rookie Meleek Thomas, who was dazzling for the Cavs’ summer league team.”

He added, “Thomas is aggressive. He looks to score … constantly. He can be a pesky defender if he stays focused. He can drive and finish at the basket with either hand. He has solid to good passing skills.”

Thomas was drafted 34th overall by the Sacramento Kings. The Cavaliers swooped in on draft night and acquired him and a future second-round pick in exchange for No. 29 pick Alex Karaban.

In four Summer League games, Thomas averaged 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals on 50.0% shooting from the field, including 43.8% from 3-point range.

Dennis Schroder Close to Breaking Record

After the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dennis Schroder, the 32-year-old guard became the second-most traded player in NBA history. Schroder has now been traded nine times, which is two less than the record of 11 held by Trevor Ariza.

The Germany star will also be playing for his 12th team, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to do so. He’s one more team away from tying Ish Smith’s record, which could be attainable, especially if he doesn’t pan out with the Charlotte Hornets.

Schroder began his career with the Atlanta Hawks, playing there for five seasons. He also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers twice, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His career averages are 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 912 games. He’ll be joining a promising Hornets team in need of a veteran voice.