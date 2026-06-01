Multiple Members of Cavaliers Front Office ‘Vehemently Against’ Rumored Swap

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been viewed as a team that could pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. After being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals, they have some big decisions to make with the roster. This is the furthest this core has ever gotten, though.

Now, they have some big decisions to make this summer. They made a bold trade at the deadline to bring in James Harden, and now he needs an extension. Donovan Mitchell is also eligible for a massive extension, as well. Trading for Antetokounmpo would certainly be a big shakeup.

The most talked-about player in a proposed swap for Antetokounmpo is Evan Mobley. Now, a report has come out that many members of Cleveland’s front office don’t want to do that.

Multiple Cavaliers Executives Reportedly Don’t Want to Trade Evan Mobley

According to Chris Foder of Cleveland.com, there are multiple members of the Cavs’ front office who are “vehemently against’ swapping the two players. Antetokounmpo is in the final year of his contract and would need an extension. Mobley is also significantly younger than Antetokounmpo.

Mobley is a former Defensive Player of the Year and is still just 24 years old. Antetokounmpo has had injury problems over each of the last three seasons, so this would be a risk. The Bucks would likely only trade Mobley to Cleveland in exchange for a player like Mobley.

Antetokounmpo is 31 years old, but he is still a top-five player when he is healthy. However, having Harden, Mitchell, and Antetokounmpo on the roster would make chemistry an issue. All three players are ball-dominant guys, so it would be very tough for them to all play together.

There is still a chance that the Cavaliers decide not to give Harden an extension. They don’t have to, although that was likely the understanding when they made the move to get him at the deadline. Still, it seems unlikely that Cleveland will make this move.

Cleveland has Serious Financial Concerns Next Season

This year, the Cavaliers were the most expensive team in the league. They were the only team above the second apron of the luxury tax. Bringing back Harden on a contract extension will only make the salary situation worse. That makes it very hard for the team to improve.

Being above the second apron of the luxury tax means that they cannot aggregate salaries in trades. That’s why a swap between Mobley and Antetokounmpo is the trade that makes the most sense for them to make. If they don’t do that trade, it could be hard to make any other moves.

Dan Gilbert has shown that he is willing to spend as much money as possible to win a title. There is a good chance that they will decide to run it back with the same core next season. The Cavs are searching for their first title since 2016.