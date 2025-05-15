Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Makes Expletive Comments Regarding Pacers Series

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ postseason did not go as planned, as they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs were favored to win the Eastern Conference title as they had the best record in the conference. Coming into the playoffs, the Cavs carried high expectations. With a strong regular-season record, a top-tier defense, and an offense that could strike quickly, many believed this team had the makeup of a championship contender.

They battled through injuries, overcame adversity, and fought their way into a matchup that seemed winnable at least on paper. In an article in The Athletic by Joe Vardon, Donovan Mitchell expressed his disappointment at losing the series.

“Didn’t want to believe it, don’t want to believe it, still don’t want to believe it. It’s tough. It’s tough to win in this league. Give them credit — we didn’t do the things necessary.

“There will be a lot of talk,” Mitchell said. “That’s what comes with it. Didn’t capitalize. So now we gotta use this as motivation. Everybody’s gonna write us off, everybody in here. It’s not personal, (but) what are we going to do about it next year?”

Mitchell showed up in the playoffs

Individual performances weren’t lacking. Mitchell played with heart and fire, delivering highlight-reel moments that kept fans believing. Evan Mobley stepped up in a big way, proving they could shine under pressure.

“Winning is tough. You gotta be willing to damn near die out there on the floor. Not to say we weren’t, but for a full 48 minutes consistently, you gotta be that desperate,” Mitchell said. “Can’t have little mistakes. I can’t get a steal and get momentum, go behind my back, knowing everybody’s behind me, and lose the ball and give the ball right back to them. You know what I’m saying?

Mitchell averaged 41.3 ppg in the first three games of the series; however, after a calf and ankle injury, he slowed down offensively.

Their opponent, Indiana, simply executed better in the critical moments. They capitalized on every mistake, won the battle in the trenches, and made the plays when they mattered most. For Cleveland, it was a harsh lesson in just how thin the margin for error is in the postseason.

What’s next for Cleveland

Losing in the playoffs is brutal. It’s emotional, it’s raw, and it lingers. But for Cleveland, this series loss can be fuel. Fuel to get better, to learn, to come back with even more fire.

We took a step. We didn’t take two. We took one. And getting beat down like this — and y’all are gonna write some (expletive) about us, man, and that’s gonna be fuel. “Like, fuel for everybody. Y’all gonna say a lot of (expletive). Y’all are, and that’s what it takes. I’ve been here, so I understand. We understand, and now we just have to use it as fuel for next year,” said Mitchell.

The Cavs will begin planning for the NBA draft as they begin to bring prospects in for workouts. It was a great season in Cleveland, and it should be a better one to follow.