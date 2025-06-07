Mock Draft Sees Cleveland Cavaliers Add Guard Depth in 2nd Round

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the 49th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. And while fans will likely be looking toward the free agency and trade markets, there’s always a chance the franchise can land a second-round steal.

In a June 3 mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Cavaliers are projected to select John Tonje out of Wisconsin.

“After four years at Colorado State and one with Missouri, John Tonje put himself in the draft discussion by averaging 19.6 points for Wisconsin,” Wasserman wrote. “He made 85 threes and 231 free throws (90.9 percent FT), as Tonje’s shotmaking and physical driving ability have become worth looking into for teams late in the second round.”

Wasserman likens Tonje to Chris Duarte, who is a former lottery pick. Despite his second-round projection, Tonje could add some depth to the Cavaliers’ guard rotation. And while it’s highly unlikely he will crack Kenny Atkinson’s top 10, he could be a potential project for the years to come.

As a contending team, the Cavaliers must try to find potential contributors in late draft situations. Tonje could prove to be a shrewd pickup. And, if things don’t pan out, he is a low-risk option that wouldn’t cost much to move on from in the future.

Cavaliers Urged to Make Some Trades

As the Cavaliers only have a second-round pick this summer, their focus will undoubtedly be on the free agent and trade markets. In a recent episode of the “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com explained how now could be the right time for the franchise to explore potential trade options for Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland.

“There’s a real possibility that you could convince yourself that you could become a better basketball team without Jarrett Allen,” Fedor said. “There’s a real possibility that you could convince yourself, based on the offers that you’re getting or the packages that you believe are available to you, that you could become a better basketball team without Darius. That’s not overreacting.”

Both Allen and Garland are key players in Atkinson’s rotation. However, it’s clear Cleveland needs to upgrade the current roster. As such, one or both could find themselves suiting up for a new team next season.

Cavaliers Could Explore Darius Garland Trades

On Thursday, June 5, Brian Windhorst reported, via ESPN radio, that he believes the Cavaliers will be “open-minded” regarding the guard’s future.

Garland would appear to be the Cavaliers’ most likely trade candidate. Critics have questioned his fit alongside Donovan Mitchell in recent years, citing the backcourt’s lack of size. Furthermore, Garland is the type of high-upside player teams would pay a premium for.

Therefore, Cleveland will be an interesting team to watch this summer, as they try to re-tool a roster that fell short in the postseason.