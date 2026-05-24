NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Cleveland Cavaliers After Knicks Game

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They lost by a score of 121-108.

The Cavs now trail the Knicks 3-0 in the series.

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Cleveland Cavaliers

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post to X about the Cavs.

Johnson wrote: “The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 and go up 3-0 in the Series. I was disappointed in the Cavaliers effort and body language tonight. There’s no way you’re at home, down 2-0 to the Knicks, and come out with a lack of effort and urgency. The Knicks are on their way to the NBA Finals playing their best basketball, which is going to be trouble for the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs!”

Here’s what fans were saying in response to Johnson:

@JedWells23: “This the angriest I’ve ever seen magic on here”

@2468dotcom: “If it weren’t for the Cavaliers, it would be the Raptors or the Pistons. At least they could have won two games in this series.”

@_MrKMunroe: “I knew this series was over in Game 1 when Harden was casually walking the ball up with minutes to go in crunch time. They don’t care at all lol. 1-2-3 Cancun!”

@beanieman39: “Magic, the Knicks is firing on all cylinders. The whole team is united.”

Looking At The Cavs

The Cavs finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.

They beat the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the first two rounds.

That said, they will enter an interesting offseason (if they end up losing to the Knicks).

Skip Bayless wrote: “In a must-win home game, James Harden went 1-7 from 3 with 5 turnovers. In the biggest playoff games, he plays with no follow-me fire, no apparent urgency or energy. In the postseason, he has too often displayed loser intangibles. Congrats, Cavs.”

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night in Cleveland.

If the Cavs win, the teams will head back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday.