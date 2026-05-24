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NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Cleveland Cavaliers After Knicks Game

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 13: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They lost by a score of 121-108.

The Cavs now trail the Knicks 3-0 in the series.

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Cleveland Cavaliers

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers‘ season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California.

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post to X about the Cavs.

Johnson wrote: “The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 and go up 3-0 in the Series. I was disappointed in the Cavaliers effort and body language tonight. There’s no way you’re at home, down 2-0 to the Knicks, and come out with a lack of effort and urgency. The Knicks are on their way to the NBA Finals playing their best basketball, which is going to be trouble for the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs!”

Here’s what fans were saying in response to Johnson:

@JedWells23: “This the angriest I’ve ever seen magic on here”

@2468dotcom: “If it weren’t for the Cavaliers, it would be the Raptors or the Pistons. At least they could have won two games in this series.”

@_MrKMunroe: “I knew this series was over in Game 1 when Harden was casually walking the ball up with minutes to go in crunch time. They don’t care at all lol. 1-2-3 Cancun!”

@beanieman39: “Magic, the Knicks is firing on all cylinders. The whole team is united.”

Looking At The Cavs

GettyJames Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the New York Knicks during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Cavs finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.

They beat the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the first two rounds.

That said, they will enter an interesting offseason (if they end up losing to the Knicks).

Skip Bayless wrote: “In a must-win home game, James Harden went 1-7 from 3 with 5 turnovers. In the biggest playoff games, he plays with no follow-me fire, no apparent urgency or energy. In the postseason, he has too often displayed loser intangibles. Congrats, Cavs.”

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night in Cleveland.

If the Cavs win, the teams will head back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls Out Cleveland Cavaliers After Knicks Game

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