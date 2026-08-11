New Update Reveals James Harden Future With The Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden has remained a free agent this offseason, leaving a door open for a possible exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

In the latest update from NBA insider Marc J. Spears on NBA Today, it is revealed where Harden and the Cavaliers are in their negotiations. Good news for Cleveland, as Harden is expected to remain with the team, despite the negotiations dragging on.

“Well, I’m hearing that the Cavaliers are working through different iterations of a deal, trying to come up with something that’s best for James and also best for them,” Spears said. “To James’ credit, they’re saying that he’s been patient. His people have been patient, and I hear that they expect a resolution to come soon for him to re-sign and be back in.”

James Harden Would Be Key In Cavaliers’ Battles In Eastern Conference’s Gauntlet

Harden is currently an unrestricted free agent after declining his $42.3 million player option with the Cavaliers on June 29, 2026. The move was reportedly meant to allow the Cavaliers to improve their roster and possibly get hometown hero LeBron James via free agency.

Ultimately, the move did not pay off as LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, a Cavaliers Eastern Conference rival.

Since Harden declined his player option, both sides are amicably working on a new multi-year deal, with expectations that Harden will take a lower starting annual salary to give the team cap flexibility.

Harden averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game across 70 games last season, playing for the Los Angeles Clippers to start the season before being traded to the Cavaliers. He also shot 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

In the playoffs, Harden averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 18 games, helping push the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks. It was Harden’s first conference finals appearance in eight years.

Harden played as the secondary offensive weapon for the Cavaliers behind Donovan Mitchell.

James Harden Gets Candid About Cleveland Cavaliers Potential If They Stay Together

James Harden has put the current Cavaliers roster in high regard after they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

In his final post-game press conference last season, Harden revealed the team’s potential if they all stay together and gain more experience.

“We’re a very talented group,” Harden said after getting eliminated by the Knicks. “We don’t have the experience with playing amongst each other in postseason basketball. Literally, it’s our first time going through whatever we were going to go through.”

“Coming here was an opportunity to adjust and figure out how to play with all these other guys on the team that already had a system in place.”

Harden added that the team must now reach new levels after last season.

“I think we accomplished a lot. Still short of the goal, but I think we accomplished getting to the conference finals. Now there’s another level to get to, maybe two levels to get to,” he said.

The Cavaliers remained a contender in the East, but several teams have reloaded and are expected to make waves next season.