Cavaliers Reportedly Have ‘No Appetite’ to Trade Young Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been viewed as a team that could try to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. After being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, some pundits think it’s even more likely to happen.

In order for the Cavs to land him, they would likely have to trade Evan Mobley. Mobley would help offset the salary. He is also the kind of young player that the Bucks are looking for in a rebuild. However, not everyone is convinced Cleveland is going to try to get in on the sweepstakes.

A recent report from an NBA insider indicates that the Cavaliers might not want to make that move this offseason.

NBA Insider Believes Cavaliers Won’t Trade Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers have “no appetite” to trade Mobley for Antetokounmpo.

“I believe Cleveland does not have any real appetite or interest in that type of deal because Evan Mobley is really their only bridge to a future beyond Donovan Mitchell who’s coming up on 30 years old. He’s already a major contributor to this group. A Defensive Player of the Year. A perennial All-Star candidate. I just don’t really see that happening.”

It’s clear that Fischer believes that the Cavs will hedge on the side of caution and youth with this situation. Mobley is still a young star who has room to grow. He also doesn’t have the same kind of injury concerns that Antetokounmpo has, as well.

There’s also a chance that Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to go to Cleveland at all. If that happens, then this is a moot point. Cleveland will not trade anyone for Antetokounmpo if he is going to leave in a year when his contract expires. Apart from that, Mobley is still a bridge to the future of what is a rapidly aging team.

The Cavs Will Likely Make Some Moves This Summer

Just because Cleveland might not trade Mobley doesn’t mean that they won’t make moves. They will likely trade someone away to break up this core that seems to have reached its full potential. Jarrett Allen is the most likely trade piece, although the return for him is murky.

The Cavaliers will likely offer Donovan Mitchell a massive contract extension. He is the surest bet to remain on the team next season. James Harden is also seeking a contract extension, but his playoff performance might have scared off Cleveland from doing that.

The Cavs have a few other free agents they have to make choices on, as well. Cleveland is going to figure out what is best for them this summer, as they are the most expensive team in the league right now. Moves will have to be made unless they want to remain in the second apron of the luxury tax.