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Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Sign NBA Champion Center to 1-Year Deal

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Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers
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President of basketball operations Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions from the media during a press conference introducing new head coach Kenny Atkinson at Cleveland Clinic Courts on July 01, 2024, in Independence, Ohio.

Amid the rumors of their pursuit of LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially brought back Thomas Bryant on a one-year contract.

Bryant signed the new deal on Tuesday, extending his stay in Cleveland for one more season. He appeared in 60 games last season and started in just one game. He served as the primary backup for Jarrett Allen.

In just 12.2 minutes per game, Bryant still averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds on 50.6% shooting from the field.

“OFFICIAL: We have re-signed center Thomas Bryant. #LetEmKnow,” the Cavs announced on their social media accounts.

Bryant will be entering his 10th season in the NBA. He previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. He won an NBA championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

The 28-year-old big man also made the NBA Finals with the Pacers last year.

Bryant’s Contract Details

Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced Thomas Bryant’s re-signing on Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic Courts. The official press release didn’t reveal terms of the one-year contract.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported on June 29 that Bryant intends to sign a one-year contract to stay with the Cavs. The deal was negotiated by Bryant’s agents Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports.

“Free agent center Thomas Bryant intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant averaged 12.2 minutes and 6.2 points over 60 games for the Cavs, who worked with Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports on the new contract,” Charania tweeted.

Thomas Bryant

GettyThomas Bryant #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after scoring a three-point shot during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Other current NBA players represented by Priority Sports include Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder, Caris LeVert, Zach Edey, Quinten Post, Keon Ellis and Kon Knueppel, among others.

According to Spotrac, Bryant’s salary for next season will be around $3.52 million, with a cap hit of $2.45 million. He won’t be eligible to get traded until December 15, 2026.

Cavaliers Fans React to Bryant Signing

While it’s not the biggest move for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, some fans are not complaining about the team bringing back Thomas Bryant.

Here are some of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@xFamous: “He’s a little out there but he plays hard. I like it.”

@JoeMers: “Seems like a solid move. He needs to keep working on his game and get BETTER.”

@major_bux: “T.B. is hard on himself when he doesn’t do well. I like that in him. Glad he’s back.”

Donovan Mitchell and Thomas Bryant

GettyThomas Bryant #3 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react during the first half of a game against the Detroit Pistons in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@Carter_Shade: “I think this is pretty good business. Bryant was helpful when he played, was a great teammate when he didn’t, and doesn’t really lock up your roster choices either way as a result.”

@JoshUntucked: “W. He was solid as a backup.”

@NicVP88: “Welcome back TB.”

Bryant will likely play backup center once again next season. He thrived on that role since entering the league in 2017 as a second-round pick.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Sign NBA Champion Center to 1-Year Deal

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