Cavaliers Add Peyton Watson for Hefty Price in Three-Team Trade Proposal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been desperate to add another forward this offseason. They failed to land LeBron James after a long courtship, which was devastating. Instead, he will be playing for an Eastern Conference rival in the 76ers.
Peyton Watson is someone that the Cavs have been interested in for the last few weeks. They have been trying to figure out a sign-and-trade that would allow them to add him to the roster. This three-team trade from Bleacher Report would help them get it done, for a hefty price.
Cavaliers Finally Add Peyton Watson in Three-Team Trade Idea
Here is the full trade proposal:
Cavaliers receive:
- Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)
Nuggets receive:
- GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)
- 2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)
- $11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)
- $5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)
Grizzlies receive:
- Max Strus (from Cavaliers)
- Zeke Nnaji (from Nuggets)
- 2028 Minnesota Timberwolves second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2031 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2032 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Nuggets)
- $2.4 million trade exception (GG Jackson II)
Cleveland is trying its best they can to bring in Watson to help the wing position, and this is the best way to do it. Giving up Strus would hurt, as he is a solid shooter off the bench. However, Strus’ injury history has made him expendable for a team trying to win a title.
Adding a first-round pick in this trade is a hefty price, even if it is protected. Watson is coming off the best year of his career, even if he ended up playing just 54 games. Throwing in a first-round pick for Watson, who averages only 8.7 points per game in his career.
The Cavs have a hole at the wing position, and Watson isn’t the only player they are pursuing at that position. They have also had talks with Jonathan Kuminga, who is an unrestricted free agent. However, he is looking for more money than Cleveland can pay him.
Cleveland Is in a Championship-or-Bust Mentality
After finally making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Cavaliers are now trying to take that next step. They are looking to win a title at all costs. It’s part of the reason why they have yet to sign James Harden to a contract extension. He is still a free agent.
Cleveland was in the second apron of the luxury tax a year ago, and they are trying everything they can to avoid that again this year. If they did enter the second apron, they would have several financial penalties that would prevent roster flexibility.
Adding another forward doesn’t guarantee Cleveland will get out of the East in what has become a much stronger conference over the summer. If they can find a way to add Watson for a lower price, they should explore it. He would be a solid player to add off the bench.
Cavaliers Add Peyton Watson for Hefty Price in Three-Team Trade Proposal