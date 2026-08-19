Cavaliers Add Peyton Watson for Hefty Price in Three-Team Trade Proposal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been desperate to add another forward this offseason. They failed to land LeBron James after a long courtship, which was devastating. Instead, he will be playing for an Eastern Conference rival in the 76ers.

Peyton Watson is someone that the Cavs have been interested in for the last few weeks. They have been trying to figure out a sign-and-trade that would allow them to add him to the roster. This three-team trade from Bleacher Report would help them get it done, for a hefty price.

Cavaliers Finally Add Peyton Watson in Three-Team Trade Idea

Here is the full trade proposal:

Cavaliers receive:

Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)

Nuggets receive:

GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)

2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)

$11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)

$5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)

Grizzlies receive: