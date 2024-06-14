Proposed Trade Sends Cavaliers Retooling Package for Donovan Mitchell

It remains to be seen if the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade or keep Donovan Mitchell. If they decide to make a trade, they have a good enough core that a rebuild isn’t necessary. Hence, a retooling package might help them out.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade with the Brooklyn Nets that would help them retool.

Cavaliers get: Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Thomas, Dennis Schröder, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHO) and a 2029 first-round pick (via PHO)

Nets get: Mitchell

Buckley explained why that package could appeal to the Cavaliers, more specifically, why the picks involved may convince them to agree to a deal.

“While the Cavs would likely seek more than two first-rounders in most deals for Mitchell, this might be the exception. The Phoenix Suns’ future looks so bleak that unprotected picks that are years away from conveying have incredible value on the trade market. Then, tack on a scoring-guard replacement in Thomas, a three-and-D forward in Finney-Smith, and a high-end reserve in Schröder, and this might be enough for Cleveland to bite,” Buckley wrote.

The Cavaliers are good enough to make the playoffs without Mitchell. However, trading someone as valuable as him is a risk since it’s not a guarantee that they will find someone on his level.

Donovan Mitchell Believed to Sign Extension: Report

There’s been plenty of buzz about whether Mitchell will commit to Cleveland long-term. Despite the concern, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Mitchell will likely extend with the Cavaliers.

“Several rival executives believe Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland. The belief is Mitchell, who just completed his seventh season, will sign a max extension for at least the next three seasons, which would put him at 10 years of service and eligible for more money on his next contract due to CBA rules,” Scotto wrote in a June 13 story.

Scotto outlined what kind of contract Mitchell will likely be offered by the Cavaliers.

“Mitchell is a max player. He’s going to be offered a max contract depending on the number of years. Logically, to get to that 10 years of service, you’d expect at least three years guaranteed at max money. Whether it’s a fourth-year player option or not, that’s the logistics of it.”

Indications are that Mitchell will stay. However, agreeing to a long-term deal does not mean Mitchell will stay. Players like Paul George have re-signed with teams only to then be traded one year later. There are no indications as of now that Mitchell will do the same, but this is something to keep in mind.

Cavaliers May Not Trade Top Four Players

In Scotto’s report, he added that the Cavaliers are likely to keep their four best players. Outside of Mitchell, their best players include Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

“The front office likes this roster and believes in the core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen, and they don’t feel like they need to break up those guys,” Scotto wrote.

Since the Mitchell trade, the Cavaliers have achieved some modicum of success. They haven’t necessarily gotten to where they want to be yet, but they want to play the long game. Given the other options, that may be the best route to take.