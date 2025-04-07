Referee Makes Stunning Admission After Cavaliers Lose to Kings

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their 16th game of the season on Sunday, April 7. They fell to the Sacramento Kings, 120-113. However, that loss wasn’t without controversy.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Zach LaVine scored a late shot-clock bucket, putting the Kings up seven. The shot clock went off before LaVine got the ball out of his hands. Yet, the game officials chose not to review the play. As such, the bucket stood and the Kings had a seven-point lead.

“Well, we made a mistake,” Crew Chief Courtney Kirkland said when asked about LaVine’s bucket after the game. “During live action we thought that LaVine released the ball prior to the expiration of the shot clock. If we were going to review, we would have had to review it before the ball was legally touched on the floor during the throw in, right after the made basket.”

Going down seven in the clutch is a hammer blow. LaVine’s bucket all but sealed the Cavaliers’ fate. The fact that the basket shouldn’t have stood will undoubtedly leave a bitter taste in the Cavaliers’ mouths. However, there’s no guarantee the outcome of the game would have been any different.

Cavaliers Gave the Ball Away Too Cheaply

As a team, the Cavaliers gave up 16 turnovers throughout their contest against the Kings. Sacramento made the most of those mistakes, scoring 37 points off those turnovers.

If the Cavaliers are dead-set on competing for a championship, they must tighten up their ball-movement. Teams shouldn’t be getting 16 easy scoring opportunities per game, regardless of the tempo or intensity on the court. Champions don’t give up consistent easy buckets.

Furthermore, Kenny Atkinson’s team has to do better on the perimeter. Cleveland shot just 10-of-38 from deep against the Kings, giving them a 26.3% conversion rate.

Mitchell is Right, The Cavaliers Need to be Better

During an April 4 post-game news conference following the Cavaliers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs, Donovan Mitchell noted how his team must be better across the board. That sentiment continues to ring true, as the Cavaliers looked miles away from being the team that has enjoyed two 15-game win streaks this season.

“We gotta be better on all fronts,” Mitchell said. “There is no way. We gotta be better. It starts with me… We’ve gotta be better. Simple as that—Big time. We gotta go out there and take care of business on Sunday. Play a full 48 and clinch the 1 seed.”

The Cavaliers have a lot to prove this season. Top of that list is proving they’re more than just a regular-season team. That means they must take their dominance into the postseason and build on it. As such, the fanbase is likely hoping the recent inconsistencies on the floor are just a blip that comes with the end of the season.

Cleveland has enjoyed a strong season. Now, it must ensure standards don’t drop as the playoffs loom. Mitchell is doing his part in holding himself and his teammates accountable. Still, losses like Sunday’s need to be eradicated if the Cavaliers have any chance of making it to the NBA Finals.