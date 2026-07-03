Rich Paul Gives Pros and Cons to LeBron James Possibly Choosing the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are pursuing LeBron James in free agency. James has decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. He is looking for a team to play his final seasons in the NBA. Cleveland would be the perfect place for him to end his career.

Financially, it would be extremely tough for the Cavs to fit James in. They would likely have to give him the veteran’s minimum, unless they make some moves. James is seemingly not worried about the finances for his next team. Rich Paul has said that this decision is about happiness.

Paul went through all of the pros and cons of James choosing the Cavaliers recently on his podcast.

Rich Paul Gives Pros and Cons of LeBron James Reuniting with the Cavaliers

On the Game Over Podcast with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Paul had a whiteboard with pros and cons of James going to Cleveland.

“Dan and Grant, those are the Gilberts plus Koby (Altman); he was there when LeBron won there. This is a big, big X-factor. Let me talk to you about Brandon Weems. Weems is basically LeBron’s brother. He worked his own way. Nobody gave him anything. He’s earned to be in the front office of the Cavs…that is a big feather in the cap.”

Those were all of the positives for James if he were to choose Cleveland. However, Paul noted that there are some negatives that James is considering when it comes to the Cavaliers.

“The negative is, and this is no diss to (James) Harden, no (Darius) Garland. Because he (James) loves Garland like he loves (Tyrese) Maxey.”

James is certainly considering all of the factors when it comes to where he will play the final chapter of his NBA career. Of course, he is very familiar with Cleveland, having played two different tenures there. Paul made it seem like there are more pros than cons.

There is no Timetable for a LeBron James Decision

It seems that James is in no rush to make a decision on his future. The Cavaliers will have to wait for him to make a decision. For them, that is fine. They don’t have many moves they can make since they were above the second apron of the luxury tax this past season.

Losing Dean Wade frees up some cap space, which helps. They still have to sign James Harden to a contract extension. He might want to leave some money on the table for them to give to James. That’s the biggest move that affects next year that still needs to happen.

This past season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He is still a solid player, even if he is not the dominating force of nature that he used to be.