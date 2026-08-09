Cavaliers Shopping Dennis Schroder to Possibly Land Key Forward

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still in pursuit of a forward to round out the starting lineup. After missing on LeBron James, they are looking for any way possible to get another one. That’s the main reason why James Harden still has not signed an extension.

Harden is willing to help the Cavs out so that they have enough money to bring in another guy. However, that likely won’t be enough. Cleveland might also have to make a trade in order to free up some money to bring in one of two forwards that they have on their minds.

According to one Cavs insider, the team has decided to shop Dennis Schroder to try to make that happen.

Cavaliers Actively Shopping Dennis Schroder to Bring in One of Two Forwards

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers are looking to ship Schroder out of town. They are more interested in bringing in either Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga, which would fit more of a need than the backup point guard spot.

“The Cavs continue to discuss various trade packages involving Schroder, seeing if there is an opportunity to slightly reconfigure the roster or gain financial flexibility, which would help their pursuit of free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson,” Fedor wrote.

Cleveland has very little cap flexibility at the moment to add another player. Anyone they add would push them closer to the second apron, which is where they finished a year ago. Doing the same now would be a big issue, as then the Cavaliers would face restrictions.

Kuminga has reportedly not been willing to sign a minimum contract. Several teams around the league have been trying to sign him to such a deal. Watson is still in a stalemate of restricted free agency with the Nuggets. Both of them would be hard to fit into the current cap structure without making some sort of trade.

Cleveland is Not Afraid to Take Big Swings

Over the years, the Cavaliers have taken big swings in an attempt to win a championship. That continues to be the case after James left in 2018. Trading for Donovan Mitchell was the biggest decision that they made, and he is their best player. However, they don’t want to be in the second apron again.

Being in the second apron of the luxury tax for the second straight year would mean their first-round pick is frozen. It would also make trades much harder to complete, limiting their flexibility to upgrade the team. The current core isn’t good enough for that to happen right now.

In the playoffs, the Cavs had the fifth-worst defense of the teams that qualified. That is why they are looking for a rangy forward. Adding a forward who can help defensively would allow them to protect Harden more when the postseason rolls around.