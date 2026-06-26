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Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After NBA Draft

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INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - JULY 01: President of basketball operations Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions from the media during a press conference introducing new head coach Kenny Atkinson at Cleveland Clinic Courts on July 01, 2024, in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Rashaun Agee did not get picked in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a strong season where he had averages of 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4% from three-point range in 34 games for Texas A&M.

Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After Draft

GettyRashaun Agee #12 of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 24, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Agee is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell DraftExpress. Strongly built forward at 6’6 ¾”, 236 lbs with a 7’1 ½” wingspan. Led the Aggies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks to kickstart the Bucky Ball era.”

In addition to Texas A&M, Agee also had stops with New Mexico State, Bowling Green and USC over five seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRashaun Agee #12 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after his team was defeated by the Houston Cougars df in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Paycom Center on March 21, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Texas A&M Basketball: “Cavs ✍️ 12 Congratulations to Rashaun Agee on signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers!”

@lukeevangelist_: “Rashaun Agee is easily my favorite one year transfer at A&M. ▪️Third-Team All-SEC ▪️Captain of Bucky Ball’s first team ▪️A&M’s single season leader in double doubles Next up, Agee will play in the NBA Summer League with the Cavs in July and look to make their G-League roster.”

@Xavier_Sanchez4: “Another one! Bogan’s Rashaun Agee signs an exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made several stops during his college days which ended with him averaging 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for Texas A&M. This past season, his third team All-SEC season helped Aggies reach the NCAA tournament. Agee scored 22 points in a win against Saint Mary’s in the first round.”

@SleeperCleCavs: “The Cavs have signed the following players to an Exhibit 10 contract: – Florida guard Xaivian Lee – Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee This is a one-year, non-guaranteed training camp deal for the league’s minimum salary”

Looking At The Cavs

GettyHead coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavs are coming off a strong season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.

That said, they got swept by the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After NBA Draft

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