Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Rashaun Agee did not get picked in the 2026 NBA Draft.
He is coming off a strong season where he had averages of 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4% from three-point range in 34 games for Texas A&M.
Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After Draft
After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Agee is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell DraftExpress. Strongly built forward at 6’6 ¾”, 236 lbs with a 7’1 ½” wingspan. Led the Aggies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks to kickstart the Bucky Ball era.”
In addition to Texas A&M, Agee also had stops with New Mexico State, Bowling Green and USC over five seasons of college basketball.
Social Media Reacts
Here’s what people were saying about the signing:
Texas A&M Basketball: “Cavs ✍️ 12 Congratulations to Rashaun Agee on signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers!”
@lukeevangelist_: “Rashaun Agee is easily my favorite one year transfer at A&M. ▪️Third-Team All-SEC ▪️Captain of Bucky Ball’s first team ▪️A&M’s single season leader in double doubles Next up, Agee will play in the NBA Summer League with the Cavs in July and look to make their G-League roster.”
@Xavier_Sanchez4: “Another one! Bogan’s Rashaun Agee signs an exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made several stops during his college days which ended with him averaging 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for Texas A&M. This past season, his third team All-SEC season helped Aggies reach the NCAA tournament. Agee scored 22 points in a win against Saint Mary’s in the first round.”
@SleeperCleCavs: “The Cavs have signed the following players to an Exhibit 10 contract: – Florida guard Xaivian Lee – Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee This is a one-year, non-guaranteed training camp deal for the league’s minimum salary”
Looking At The Cavs
The Cavs are coming off a strong season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.
That said, they got swept by the New York Knicks.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After NBA Draft