Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Rashaun Agee did not get picked in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a strong season where he had averages of 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4% from three-point range in 34 games for Texas A&M.

Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Forward After Draft

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Agee is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell DraftExpress. Strongly built forward at 6’6 ¾”, 236 lbs with a 7’1 ½” wingspan. Led the Aggies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks to kickstart the Bucky Ball era.”

In addition to Texas A&M, Agee also had stops with New Mexico State, Bowling Green and USC over five seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Texas A&M Basketball: “Cavs ✍️ 12 Congratulations to Rashaun Agee on signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers!”

@lukeevangelist_: “Rashaun Agee is easily my favorite one year transfer at A&M. ▪️Third-Team All-SEC ▪️Captain of Bucky Ball’s first team ▪️A&M’s single season leader in double doubles Next up, Agee will play in the NBA Summer League with the Cavs in July and look to make their G-League roster.”

@Xavier_Sanchez4: “Another one! Bogan’s Rashaun Agee signs an exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made several stops during his college days which ended with him averaging 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for Texas A&M. This past season, his third team All-SEC season helped Aggies reach the NCAA tournament. Agee scored 22 points in a win against Saint Mary’s in the first round.”

@SleeperCleCavs: “The Cavs have signed the following players to an Exhibit 10 contract: – Florida guard Xaivian Lee – Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee This is a one-year, non-guaranteed training camp deal for the league’s minimum salary”

Looking At The Cavs

The Cavs are coming off a strong season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.

That said, they got swept by the New York Knicks.