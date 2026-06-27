Three-Team Trade Proposal has Cavaliers Land LeBron James for Final Chapter

Dennis Schröder (from Cavaliers)

Jarred Vanderbilt (from Lakers)

Jake LaRavia (from Lakers)

Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)

2030 first-round swap rights (from Lakers)

2031 unprotected first-round pick (from Lakers)

2033 unprotected first-round pick (from Lakers)

$6.2 million trade exception (Trey Murphy III)

$2.2 million trade exception (Micah Peavy)

Cleveland getting James would give them a third star, along with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. James wouldn’t be overtaxed on the offensive end of the court. He would be able to get a lot of open shots and create open shots for the other two stars.

Downgrading at the center spot would hurt, as Allen is much better than Ayton. Still, they would hope that Evan Mobley can take a leap in his development and become stronger inside. That would allow the Cavs to play more through him on offense.

Cleveland Might go into the Second Apron of the Luxury Tax

Even though Cleveland was already the most expensive team in the league, they could spend even more. Dan Gilbert has never been afraid to spend money and has paid into the luxury tax several times in the past few years. It’s not something he’s afraid of, although the team was in the second apron of the luxury tax this year.

There is a chance that the Cavaliers will spend next year in it again. If they do, their tax penalty has a chance to be the largest in NBA history. Gilbert doesn’t seem afraid of the penalties that the team could have if they are in the second apron. All he cares about is getting the best possible roster.

Doing a trade to get James would be a nice way for him to end his career. It would also give him the best chance to win a title. He would need to take a large pay cut from last year, though.