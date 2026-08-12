Cavaliers Trying to Find Room to Add Two Key Free Agents

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been trying to find a forward to be put into the starting lineup. After failing to sign LeBron James, Cleveland has been in search of a cheap replacement. Jame would have signed a minimum deal in Cleveland, just as he did in Philadelphia.

Since then, the Cavs have indicated interest in both Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson. Kuminga is currently an unrestricted free agent, while Watson is a restricted free agent. Watson is looking to possibly have a sign-and-trade with another team away from Denver.

According to a recent report, the Cavs might be trying to add both.

Cavaliers Could Be Trying to Add Both Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Cavs could be trying to find a way to add both forwards. That’s also one of the reasons why they haven’t re-signed James Harden yet.

“As for the Cavs, who still have James Harden’s contract situation on hold as they navigate the Watson and Jonathan Kuminga pursuits, it remains to be seen how long they’re willing to wait. Or, for that matter, how they can make the money work for Watson and Harden while remaining below the first apron (which they must do to legally sign-and-trade for Watson),” Amick wrote.

Bringing both in would be a tricky endeavor. Cleveland clearly wants to stay below the first apron, but bringing both players in could prevent that. The only way that is feasible is if Harden takes an enormous pay cut from what he was expecting to make in an extension.

The fact that Harden hasn’t signed yet is a clear signal that the Cavs are trying to add someone else. Harden seems willing to work with the Cavaliers, as well. With past teams, Harden has tried to make as much money as possible, no matter what the circumstances were.

Cleveland Is Trying to Stay in the Eastern Conference Hunt

Part of the reason they are still sniffing around both forwards is the fact that they are trying to stay in the hunt atop the Eastern Conference. The East has gotten much better as a whole. Philadelphia, Indiana, Miami, and Washington all got better in the offseason, and the Knicks are the defending champs.

Detroit, Boston, and Charlotte are all still solid teams in the East, as well. The Pistons were the top seed in the East last season. The Cavaliers haven’t added anyone of consequence in the offseason, so bringing in either Kuminga or Watson would be their first significant move.

Last year, the Cavs had the 15th-best defense in the league. Adding Watson, who is a good perimeter defender, would be aimed at improving that number. Of course, keeping the tax bill as low as possible is something else they are prioritizing after finishing last season in the second apron.