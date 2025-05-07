Ty Jerome Gets Real on His Cavaliers Future

Ty Jerome has been a key cog in the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ rotation this season. The 27-year-old guard has been a legitimate floor general for Kenny Atkinson’s second unit, and is playing a key role.

However, Jerome’s future with the Cavaliers is far from guaranteed. He is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. During a recent discussion with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jerome made his desire to remain with the Cavaliers very clear.

“I think I have an amazing situation here with a coaching staff that empowers me and a team that empowers me,” Jerome told HoopsHype. “Obviously, I’d love to be back. We’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

In 70 games, Jerome has averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He’s shot 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from two-point range. With such solid production, Jerome will likely have a robust free agency market, especially if he projects to be sitting around the $3-4 million per year range. Jerome finished third in the voting process for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Cavaliers Have a Fight to Beat the Pacers

On Tuesday, May 6, the Indiana Pacers won game two of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Cavaliers. Indiana is now 2-0 against Atkinson’s roster. Cleveland will now head on the road to face Rick Carlisle’s team in their home town. Furthermore, the Cavaliers could be without multiple members of the rotation.

After such a strong regular season, Cleveland is at risk of crashing out of the playoffs far earlier than expected. Atkinson’s team was supposed to give the Boston Celtics a hellacious time in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, it’s still too soon to count Cleveland out. There’s still a chance they can come surging back to secure an impressive series win. It’s worth noting, though, that Indiana is firmly in the driving seat right now.

Donovan Mitchell Had a Plan For Pacers

During a recent interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Donovan Mitchell outlined his plan for how to slow down and beat the Pacers.

“(Indiana’s) guys have been farther in the playoffs and whatnot,” Mitchell told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “It’s the same mentality we had against Miami. Take care of home court. Take care of business on the road. Rebound. Extra possessions. Get back in transition. You know, stick to what you do and do it better for 48 minutes.”

Mitchell’s plan is solid. However, the Pacers are one of the most underrated teams in the NBA. They’re elite offensively, and have begun to figure things out on the defensive side of the floor, too. As such, Cleveland will need to dig deep in order to claw their way back into the series.

Of course, the Cavaliers will have a better shot at getting back on track if the roster can get healthy in the coming days and weeks. Otherwise, Atkinson may need to go back to the drawing board over the summer, as he and the front office explore ways to add more depth to the rotation.