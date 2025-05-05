Tyrese Haliburton Makes Humble Admission After Beating Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their opening Eastern Conference Semifinals game against the Indiana Pacers. Kenny Atkinson’s team fell 121-112. As such, Cleveland will now be under pressure to perform in game two and even up the series.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is already expecting a big response from the Cavaliers. The elite-level playmaker shared his thoughts on what’s to come during his postgame news conference.

“It gives us a lot of momentum for sure, and you can definitely feel good about it for the night,” Haliburton said. “But this (Cleveland) is the best team in our conference. They play very hard. They don’t lose a ton, so they’re going to respond. We got to be prepared for that going into Game 2.”

Indiana poses a significantly different threat to Cleveland than what they faced with the Miami Heat. Atkinson and his coaching staff must adjust, especially when trying to limit the Pacers’ ability on offense. Otherwise, Indiana could quickly take control of the series and push for their second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in two years.

Cleveland is the more talented team. Now, it must prove that it’s the hungrier team, too.

Donovan Mitchell Refusing to Panic After Loss

During his postgame news conference, Donovan Mitchell remained confident that his team will figure things out.

“This is nothing to freak out about,” Mitchell said. “Understanding that it’s a long game. They made some shots, and you got to come in and give them credit. To make shots on the road, Game 1, set that tone, that’s credit to them. But never hanging your head. Don’t trip. [It’s] pretty much been the message the whole time. Tonight, understanding that look we didn’t play our best basketball. But we’ll be better.”

Mitchell had a strong showing against Indiana. He ended the game with 33 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field. However, Mitchell’s 1-of-11 shooting from deep was a hard blow for the Cavaliers. He will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back in game two on Tuesday, May 6.

Cavaliers’ Darius Garland has a Concerning Injury

According to Jared Greenberg of NBA TV, Darius Garland‘s toe injury is worse than originally thought.

“He’s missed the last two games with a left toe sprain,” Greenberg said. “A sprained big toe in his left foot…What the team has said to me is that it’s a significant concern. If this was the regular season, Darius Garland would have been shut down for at least a week to two weeks…The way it was described to me, is that the amount of pain that Garland is dealing with in that toe, makes it difficult for him to push off. For him to gain any leverage, like he typically does on the court.”

When Garland returns to the Cavaliers rotation, he will undoubtedly give them a boost on offense. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Pacers look to target him on the defensive end, much like Cleveland did to Haliburton on Sunday.

For now, though, Cleveland’s full focus will be on bouncing back in Tuesday’s game. Because, if they go 2-0 down at home, they face a daunting challenge of trying to claw their way back into the series when playing on the road in Indiana.