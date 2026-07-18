Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Trade For LeBron James’ Biggest Hater

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking for the missing piece in their quest for an NBA championship next season. While LeBron James remains a viable option in free agency, the Cavaliers could also be looking at other players to potentially bring a two-way lift to push the team to contendership status.

In a proposed trade by Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva, the Cavaliers could see a massive jump in their two-way capabilities by trading for Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns. In exchange, the Cavaliers would give up Max Strus, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, a 2031 first-round pick, a 2032 second-round pick (via the Sacramento Kings), and the 2033 second-round pick.

Why Should The Cleveland Cavaliers Pursue Dillon Brooks?

Leiva explained why the trade would be a great fit for the Cavaliers: “Brooks gives the Cavaliers a defensive role that Strus can’t consistently provide. Strus is a good movement shooter, but he isn’t built to defend the strongest opposing wing for 35 minutes during a playoff series.”

Brooks, who has a history of on-court beef with LeBron dating back to his time with the Memphis Grizzlies in the early 2020s, could be what the Cavaliers are longing for from their wings.

Leiva added that Brooks would give the Cavaliers a reliable perimeter defender, their best probably since they had Isaac Okoro on the team.

“Brooks plays with much more strength at the point of attack. He can pressure ball handlers, fight through screens, and defend players across multiple perimeter positions, which would let Mitchell and Harden avoid the hardest assignments. Mobley could also remain closer to the basket instead of constantly moving toward the perimeter to cover defensive mistakes.”

Brooks had a career-best scoring season for the Suns in the 2025-2026 NBA season, averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He appeared in 56 regular-season games, shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range.

Brooks was the second-best player for the Suns throughout the season, behind Devin Booker. They advanced to the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but lost via sweep against the OKC Thunder in the first round.

Brooks is entering the final year of his four-year, $86 million contract. He is set to earn nearly $20 million next season.

While Brooks is eligible to command a max extension in the $125 million range, the Suns are reportedly mindful of signing him to a rich contract and are expected to work out a deal below the maximum

Dillon Brooks Says He Is The Top Hater Of LeBron James

Amid the rumblings of LeBron James’ free agency decision, Dillon Brooks has been expressing his hatred of the former Los Angeles Lakers star, declaring himself as the man’s top hater.

Brooks also called for James to make the decision already after two weeks of teasers and rumors.

“This is me saying LeBron, come back for one more year,” Brooks said. “Come back for one more year, man. You know what I’m saying? Stop all this waiting s—t. I’m top (hater), I’m top for sure.”

The Cavaliers are the favorites to land LeBron in free agency, while the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors are still in the running to get him.