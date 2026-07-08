Cleveland Cavaliers Put 2 Veterans On Trade Block To Pursue LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting two veteran players who have major playoff experiences on the trade block as they pursue LeBron James in free agency.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are likely to put the contracts of Dennis Schroder and Max Strus on the trading block amid their pursuit of James, who has yet to decide his team for next season.

“As of right now, with Dennis and Max still on the roster, they have 14 roster spots. It’s being reported, not by me, but it makes sense and aligns with past conversations I’ve had, that if LeBron came [in Cleveland], there would be interest in Bronny, whose contract has been guaranteed,” Vardon said on 92.3 The Fan.

"It's being reported, not by me, but it makes sense and I had past conversations that would align with this, that if LeBron came here, there would be interest in Bronny. I'm more looking at what the Cavs do or how they move on from (Dennis Schroder and Max Strus) more so than I… https://t.co/zAvHY6MpP5 pic.twitter.com/MZ4lXM3vlm — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 6, 2026

Letting Go Of Max Strus And Dennis Schroder Would Be Key In Signing LeBron James

Trading Strus and Schroder would put the Cavaliers below the second-apron cap to provide the financial flexibility needed to sign LeBron James.

Currently, the Cavaliers can only offer James a veteran’s minimum contract worth $3.9 million. However, if they can trade both Strus and Schroder without taking any long-term player salaries back, they will unlock the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to offer the franchise’s greatest player instead.

“Those are all the things I’m watching. I’m more focused on what the Cavs do with [Strus and Schroder] currently on their roster than on what big move they can make besides LeBron,” said Vardon, who has followed James throughout his time with the Cavaliers.

After he bid goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers last month, the 41-year-old James has been the biggest free agent available in the market so far.

The Cavaliers are among the top teams in the race for LeBron, as it would be a storybook ending for the 23-year veteran to return to his hometown team and possibly get another shot at an NBA championship.

For now, perhaps until LeBron decides on his next team, Strus and Schroder are still with the Cavaliers. The two were key cogs when the Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

If the Cavaliers pull off the LeBron signing, they could field a starting lineup made up of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

James, who played as a third option with the Lakers last season, averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game, proving he can still go even on a reduced role.

What Are Max Strus And Dennis Schroder’s Contract Situations?

Max Strus and Dennis Schroder could be on the way out of Cleveland once the King James finally returns to his home team.

Strus is set to earn $16.6 million for the 2026-27 season and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

On the other hand, Schroder is scheduled to make $14.8 million for next season. Because the Cavaliers are currently projected to be over the punitive second-salary cap apron, moving Schröder’s contract is a top priority as a salary dump.

Their future now hinges on LeBron’s free agency decision, potentially his final one in his career.