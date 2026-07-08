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Cleveland Cavaliers Put 2 Veterans On Trade Block To Pursue LeBron James

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting two veteran players who have major playoff experiences on the trade block as they pursue LeBron James in free agency. 

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are likely to put the contracts of Dennis Schroder and Max Strus on the trading block amid their pursuit of James, who has yet to decide his team for next season. 

“As of right now, with Dennis and Max still on the roster, they have 14 roster spots. It’s being reported, not by me, but it makes sense and aligns with past conversations I’ve had, that if LeBron came [in Cleveland], there would be interest in Bronny, whose contract has been guaranteed,” Vardon said on 92.3 The Fan. 

Letting Go Of Max Strus And Dennis Schroder Would Be Key In Signing LeBron James

LeBron James, Golden State Warriors

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares for the start of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Trading Strus and Schroder would put the Cavaliers below the second-apron cap to provide the financial flexibility needed to sign LeBron James. 

Currently, the Cavaliers can only offer James a veteran’s minimum contract worth $3.9 million. However, if they can trade both Strus and Schroder without taking any long-term player salaries back, they will unlock the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to offer the franchise’s greatest player instead.

“Those are all the things I’m watching. I’m more focused on what the Cavs do with [Strus and Schroder] currently on their roster than on what big move they can make besides LeBron,” said Vardon, who has followed James throughout his time with the Cavaliers. 

After he bid goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers last month, the 41-year-old James has been the biggest free agent available in the market so far. 

The Cavaliers are among the top teams in the race for LeBron, as it would be a storybook ending for the 23-year veteran to return to his hometown team and possibly get another shot at an NBA championship. 

For now, perhaps until LeBron decides on his next team, Strus and Schroder are still with the Cavaliers. The two were key cogs when the Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks

If the Cavaliers pull off the LeBron signing, they could field a starting lineup made up of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen

James, who played as a third option with the Lakers last season, averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game, proving he can still go even on a reduced role. 

What Are Max Strus And Dennis Schroder’s Contract Situations?

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argues with referee Mitchell Ervin #27 against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Max Strus and Dennis Schroder could be on the way out of Cleveland once the King James finally returns to his home team. 

Strus is set to earn $16.6 million for the 2026-27 season and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. 

On the other hand, Schroder is scheduled to make $14.8 million for next season. Because the Cavaliers are currently projected to be over the punitive second-salary cap apron, moving Schröder’s contract is a top priority as a salary dump.

Their future now hinges on LeBron’s free agency decision, potentially his final one in his career.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Cleveland Cavaliers Put 2 Veterans On Trade Block To Pursue LeBron James

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