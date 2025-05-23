Western Conference Contender Could Steal Ty Jerome From Cavaliers

Ty Jerome‘s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is in doubt. The impressive guard is heading into unrestricted free agency. His production under Kenny Atkinson’s leadership has undoubtedly generated interest from elsewhere around the NBA.

A recent report from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has linked the Denver Nuggets with potentially pursuing the veteran ball-handler.

“Because Jerome has spent two seasons with the Cavaliers, they hold his Early Bird Rights,” Fedor reported. “By rule, he can sign for up to 175% of his contract this year — a negligible pay increase — or 105% of this year’s leaguewide average player salary…Sources say the Nuggets have interest, but they will probably be a first-round team.”

In truth, Jerome will likely be interested in multiple teams around the league. However, his current situation with the Cavaliers may be enough to keep him around long-term. It’s clear that he fits Atkinson’s system and knows how to play alongside his current teammates. A change in scenery isn’t guaranteed to bring better or even similar results.

Nevertheless, Jerome has earned the opportunity to improve his earning potential. As such, whichever team decides to make a play for his services will likely have to give him an increase on the $2.5 million he earned this season.

Cavaliers Want to Retain Ty Jerome

During a recent news conference, Koby Altman admitted that Cleveland would like to retain Jerome beyond this summer, if possible.

Jerome played in 70 games for Cleveland this season. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point range. That level of production ensured his name was floated in the Sixth Man of the Year discussion before Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics ultimately won the award.

Jerome Wants to Stay With Cavaliers

During a recent discussion with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jerome made it clear that he wants to remain with the Cavaliers.

“I think I have an amazing situation here with a coaching staff that empowers me and a team that empowers me,” Jerome told HoopsHype. “Obviously, I’d love to be back. We’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

The issue with free agency is that money talks. Jerome could have his head turned by a significant payday or the opportunity to step into a larger role elsewhere around the league. However, if he values consistent minutes on a contending team, then Cleveland should have the inside track to keeping him around.

Nevertheless, a move to a roster like Denver, where Nikola Jokic ensures the franchise is competitive, could be enticing. After all, the Nuggets are also a contending team, and Jerome could have a big impact on their second unit, assuming Russell Westbrook is allowed to leave this summer.

Jerome will have some tough choices to make in the coming months. And his decision could impact how the Cavaliers approach the free agency period. As such, Cavaliers fans will likely be monitoring the rumors surrounding Jerome with a keen eye, especially as most likely want him to stay with the franchise.