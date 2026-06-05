Mavericks Add Exciting Young Guard in Proposed Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are finally ready to turn the page. No one will ever forget the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis disaster that Nico Harrison executed. Yet, Patrick Dumont has gotten rid of everyone involved, except for himself, who signed off on it.

Harrison was fired in the middle of the season. Jason Kidd was let go after the year. Now, Masai Ujiri is running the show, and he is looking to build the best possible team around Cooper Flagg. The Mavs will now add the best possible players around him.

One trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Mavericks get a little younger at the guard spot by bringing in Tyler Herro.

Trade Idea Brings in Tyler Herro to Co-Star on Mavericks with Cooper Flagg

Here is the full trade proposal:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Tyler Herro, PG Kasparas Jakučionis, 2026 second-round pick (No. 41 overall)

Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyrie Irving

If Ujiri wants to remake the team in his image, this would be a good way to do it. Shipping out Irving would be a good way to know that things are going to change in Dallas. Irving missed the entire season after he tore his ACL in March of 2025.

Herro is much younger than Irving and is also in the prime of his career. He would be the second-best scorer on the team behind Flagg. Adding Jakucionis would give them a point guard, too. Not having a true point guard is what hurt the Mavs for most of this season.

Dallas owning the ninth overall pick could also net them a point guard. The draft is very guard-heavy in the 5-9 range, so they could get their point guard of the future in that spot. Herro is more of a shooting guard, so they wouldn’t want him running the team.

Dallas Could Make Several Moves This Offseason

Ujiri knows how to build a title contender. He is responsible for building the only Toronto Raptors team to ever win a championship. However, it will take a few years for Dallas to get back to that spot. This season, they had the fourth-worst offense in the league.

Fixing that will be Ujiri’s top priority once he decides on a coach this offseason. Once he finds the coach whom he thinks will be the right fit for Flagg, Ujiri will start to make moves. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them make several trades in order to get some young guys who fill well around Flagg.

There will be more than a few teams that will likely make some calls to the Mavericks about Irving. He is a point guard who can help win-now teams put them over the edge. Dallas is no longer a win-now franchise, so the best thing they can do is get some young assets in exchange for him.