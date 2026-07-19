Anthony Davis Reveals True Feelings About Former Team Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis is now with the Washington Wizards after a short stint with the Dallas Mavericks, which saw him deal with numerous injuries.

In Dallas, Davis is remembered as the player the team got in the shocking Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025. Doncic brought the Mavericks to the NBA Finals just a year prior to the trade, and Davis was seen as the two-way star the team needed at the time.

Now that he is part of the Wizards, Davis revealed his true feelings about the Mavericks during a fan stream at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

“Hell nah,” Davis said while shaking his head when asked by a fan, who urged him to return to Dallas. “They don’t want me.”

Davis, who is 33 years old, is not expected to return to the Mavericks anytime soon or at all in the remainder of his career, following a tumultuous stint with the team.

Anthony Davis Starts Great But Quickly Disappoints In Dallas

During his time in a Mavericks uniform, Davis played in only 29 games out of a possible 81. His debut on February 9, 2025, was spectacular, where he recorded a dominant double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds against the Houston Rockets. However, the remainder of his Mavericks stint was consistently derailed by lower-body and hand injuries

Davis was traded to the Wizards in February 2026 in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Marvin Bagley III, along with two first-round picks (a 2026 pick via OKC and a top-20 protected 2030 pick via Golden State) and three second-round picks.

Middleton is now back with the Wizards to be teammates with Davis after signing a fresh deal.

The move allowed the Mavericks to clear salary cap space to build around rookie Cooper Flagg. For the Wizards, the blockbuster pairs Davis with star point guard Trae Young to bolster their roster for the future.

Anthony Davis Delivers Bold Claims For Next Season

Anthony Davis has yet to suit up with the Washington Wizards since being traded to the team last February.

In Fanatics Fest, Davis delivered some bold promises for the team next season, including one that could come as a shocker considering his injury history.

“We’re gonna have 40+ wins … 82 games played,” Davis said.

Davis only played 20 games last year. His last healthy season was in his 2023-2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played 76 games.

Davis has one of the most well-documented injury histories in NBA history, having suffered numerous setbacks across dozens of body parts throughout his career.

While he has never missed an entire season, his recurring health issues have caused him to miss over 230 regular-season games.

With the Wizards, he is expected to be a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room as the team boasts a strong young core led by Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and 2026 NBA Draft No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

The team will be led by Trae Young, who is also raring to return to his All-Star form as the Wizards are seen to be one of the biggest contenders in the Eastern Conference.