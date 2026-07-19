Mavericks Land Former No. 1 Overall Pick in Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just made a move to land another former No. 1 overall pick to play alongside superstar forward Cooper Flagg — unfortunately they play the same position.

“BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “The Hawks now are teaming up a 27-year-old elite defender in Dort with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the wings — and will have $40+ million in cap space next summer. Atlanta pursued several wings this offseason before landing Dort.”

Risacher, 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and signed a 4-year, $57 million rookie contract.

Through 2 seasons, Risacher has averaged just 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.

NBA Fans Light Up Risacher’s Career

While the last 2 NBA Drafts in 2025 and 2026 have been chock-full of generational talents, the 2024 NBA Draft is likely going to be remembered as 1 of the worst in NBA history.

That’s with Risacher sitting at the very top.

“First pick getting traded for that is nasty,” Kenny Beecham wrote on X on Sunday. “Wow.”

“FIRST PICK TRADED FOR LU DORT OMFG THIS THE BIGGEST BUST OF ALL TIME,” X user Xan wrote on their official X account.

“Risacher gotta be one of the worst first overall picks ever,” Sleeper Rockets wrote on its official X account.

“This is interesting on so many levels, can’t believe the #1 pick in 2024 got traded for that…” Six Rings of Steel wrote on its official X account.