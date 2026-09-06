Ex- Mavericks Coach Makes Bold LeBron James Comparison for 19-Year-Old Star

The Dallas Mavericks may have the next LeBron James, according to the team’s former head coach.

According to Jason Kidd, who was fired from the Mavericks after the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Mavericks already have the next LeBron on their roster in the 19-year-old Cooper Flagg.

In his interview with All-Star Magazine, Kidd said that he thinks Flagg is on pace to a LeBron James trajectory after overseeing his development in his rookie year in the NBA.

“Well, I think he’s on pace, when you talk about LeBron, and what he did as a young player,” said Kidd. “And then also, Cooper’s ability. He’s one that loves to win, wants to win, likes to work. He’s not afraid of the moment when you saw him at Duke, taking the game-winning shot, and missing. He’s not afraid of the moment. So I would say he’s on pace.”

“I think that’s his comp.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Now Has To Be Healthy

Kidd, however, believes Flagg should be consistently healthy throughout his NBA career to have a shot at reaching LeBron’s level.

“Now, can he stay healthy like LeBron? And then I think all greats are judged by championships with championships, not so much stats, but that’s the one stat that will stand out and hopefully, Cooper will achieve that,” Kidd said.

Kidd made it a point to help Flagg reach his astronomical potential in the past season. Kidd, as the Mavericks head coach, put Flagg as the team’s point guard in extended stretches during the early part of his rookie season. This was to give Flagg more on-ball and off-the-dribble reps to help him tighten his ball control.

Later in the season, Kidd used him as a small forward, using the development he had early in the season to be a weapon when he returned in his natural position.

Flagg then put together a historic rookie season for the Dallas Mavericks in 2025-26, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game to be named the Rookie of Year. Flagg also shot 46.8% from the field, 29.5% from three-point range, and 82.7% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks fired Kidd in May 2026 after five seasons with the team. They then hired Dusty May as the team’s next head coach.

Dallas Mavericks Set To Crown Cooper Flagg As The Franchise’s King

Masai Ujiri, the new head of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks, is now focusing on building a competitive team around Cooper Flagg after the stunning Luka Doncic trade in February 2025 that blew up the franchise’s championship hopes.

“In Africa, we say when kings go, kings come. And a king went and we have a little prince here. Now we’re going to turn him into a king,” Ujiri said in his introductory press conference. “I think we have to start thinking that way. Understand what we’ve gone through. But I hope we can figure out how we reset as an organization with the fans. There’s no other way to do this than winning.”

Ujiri added that finding a franchise player like Flagg is the hardest thing to do in sports after the team traded away Doncic, who was once seen as the Mavericks’ next great star.

Now, they are focused on Flagg as the Mavericks look to reach the same heights as they did with Doncic, including a 2024 NBA Finals appearance.