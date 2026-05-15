After several weeks of speculation, Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson have confirmed their relationship on social media. Roberson’s presence at last month’s NBA Rookie of the Year awarding press conference for Flagg fueled the rumors.

In a post on TikTok, Roberson hard launched their relationship by sharing clips from their vacation in Turks and Caicos. There were speculation that they were a couple when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were vacationing at the same place at the same time.

But with Roberson’s post below, the couple are happily dating.

In addition to Roberson’s TikTok video, Flagg also confirmed their relationship on his Instagram story. He shared a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend, who took the image with a camera in front of a mirror.

It’s unclear when they started dating, but they were at Duke at the same time. They both entered the program in 2024, though Roberson missed her freshman season due to a knee injury.

Flagg, on the other hand, left the Blue Devils after just one season. He was drafted first by the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s draft. He won the Rookie of the Year award, narrowly beating Duke teammate Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets.

Who is Arianna Roberson?

As mentioned above, Arianna Roberson sat out her first year in Duke due to a knee injury. Roberson finally made her debut this season, averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench.

Before choosing the Blue Devils, Roberson played at Clark High School in San Antonio. She helped Clark win the Class 6A state championship in her junior season in 2023, as reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

Roberson also came from a family of athletes, with his older brother, Andre Roberson, being a seven-year NBA veteran. Andre spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played his final year with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. Andre’s NBA career was shortened by a ruptured left patellar tendon in his knee. Since suffering the injury, he has only played a total of 12 games in the league. He brought his talents overseas, playing in France and Russia. He’s currently signed to Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia’s VTB United League.

Masai Ujiri’s Plans for Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks announced on May 4 that Masai Ujiri will be the franchise’s new team president. Ujiri is considered one of the best front office executives in recent NBA history, helping build the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship team.

Speaking to reporters in his introductory press conference, Ujiri plans to turn Cooper Flagg from a “prince” to a “king.”

“In Africa, we say when kings go, kings come,” Ujiri said, via NBA.com. “And a king went and we have a little prince here. Now we’re going to turn him into a king.”

Ujiri was alluding to Luka Doncic as the former king of Dallas. He intends for the franchise to move on from Doncic and focus on building around Flagg.