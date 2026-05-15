Roberson also came from a family of athletes, with his older brother, Andre Roberson, being a seven-year NBA veteran. Andre spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played his final year with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

Andre’s NBA career was shortened by a ruptured left patellar tendon in his knee. Since suffering the injury, he has only played a total of 12 games in the league. He brought his talents overseas, playing in France and Russia. He’s currently signed to Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia’s VTB United League.