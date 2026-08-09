Dallas Mavericks Star Cooper Flagg Announces Personal News During Offseason

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is using part of his offseason to return home and share the court with his twin brother.

Flagg announced on Instagram that he and Ace Flagg will host another edition of the Flagg Brothers Basketball ProCamp on August 15 and 16 at Memorial Gym in Orono, Maine.

“Running it back with procamps August 15th & 16th,” Flagg wrote in the August 8 post, adding that only 25 spots remained when he made the announcement.

The event gives Cooper another connection to his home state following a rookie NBA season that quickly established him as the centerpiece of the Mavericks’ future.

Cooper Flagg, Brother Ace Returning to Maine for Basketball Camp

According to the official ProCamps event page, the two-day camp will give young players an opportunity to learn directly from Cooper and Ace through basketball instruction, skills stations, contests and non-contact games.

The camp is open to athletes ages 6 through 13 and is being held at Memorial Gym in Orono. ProCamps lists two sessions each day, with the morning session running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern and an afternoon session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The morning session is already sold out, according to ProCamps, while registration remained available for the afternoon session as of August 9. The listed price begins at $249.

Campers are also scheduled to receive a team photo with both Flagg brothers and a limited-edition camp T-shirt.

For Cooper, the event represents a return to familiar territory. He and Ace are both from Newport, Maine, and spent part of their high school careers playing together before their basketball paths separated.

Ace returned to Maine for college and is now preparing for his second season with the Black Bears. The University of Maine lists him as a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward on its 2026-27 roster.

He appeared in all 32 games as a freshman, averaging 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals while earning a spot on the America East All-Rookie Team.

Flagg Enters Second Mavericks Season After Rookie of the Year Run

The camp comes during Cooper’s first full NBA offseason after one of the most accomplished rookie seasons in recent league history.

The Mavericks selected Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and he went on to win the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 70 games. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only rookies since steals became an official statistic in 1973-74 to lead their teams in total points, rebounds, assists and steals.

His first year included a 51-point performance against the Orlando Magic on April 3, making him the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in a game.

Dallas is now building toward Flagg’s second season after finishing 26-56 during his rookie campaign. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Flagg won Rookie of the Year that the award “sets the tone for his career,” while Flagg emphasized that his focus had already shifted toward improving during the summer.

That offseason work will include at least one trip back home.

Before Flagg turns his attention fully toward Year 2 in Dallas, he and Ace will spend a weekend in Orono working with the next generation of Maine basketball players.