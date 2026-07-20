Cooper Flagg Announces Major Business News With Kevin Hart

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is taking his connection to the trading-card hobby beyond appearing on packs and inside collectors’ boxes.

Flagg revealed during an upcoming interview with Kevin Hart that he and his cousin are starting a card shop back home. The Mavericks shared a preview of the conversation from Hart’s ice-bath interview series, “Cold as Balls.”

“It’s cool,” Flagg said in the Mavericks’ video. “Me and my cousin, we’re starting a shop back home. We’re starting a card shop.”

Hart immediately stopped Flagg from treating the announcement as a minor detail.

“He just drops that down like it’s not that big of a deal,” Hart said. “That’s a big deal, man.”

The Mavericks’ clip did not provide a name, location or opening date for the shop. Flagg also did not identify which cousin is joining him in the venture.

Even without those details, the announcement has a natural connection to Flagg’s rapidly growing profile in the sports-card industry.

Cooper Flagg Has Already Become a Major Name for Collectors

Flagg did not enter the hobby as an ordinary NBA rookie.

Topps selected the Mavericks forward as the cover athlete for its flagship 2025-26 basketball release, placing him at the center of the company’s return to fully licensed NBA cards. Topps described Flagg as the leading figure on a cover designed to introduce a new basketball-card era.

The official Topps basketball collection also presented its 2025-26 rookie class as one led by Flagg, reflecting the demand surrounding his first cards in a Mavericks uniform.

His performance on the court only increased that attention.

Flagg won the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award after leading all rookies with 21.0 points per game. He also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over 70 appearances for Dallas.

The No. 1 overall pick became one of only two rookies since steals became an official statistic to lead his team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals. The other was Michael Jordan.

Flagg was subsequently selected unanimously to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, joining a Mavericks list that includes Luka Dončić, Jason Kidd, Jamal Mashburn and Dereck Lively II.

Those accomplishments give Flagg’s proposed shop an unusual potential advantage. He would not merely be an athlete attaching his name to a collectibles business. He is already one of the players driving interest in the current basketball-card market.

Flagg’s Business Will Be a Family Project Back Home

Flagg offered the information while Hart was asking how he has managed his sudden fame and success.

His answer suggested that starting the shop with his cousin is one way he is staying connected to his life away from the NBA spotlight. Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine, before attending Montverde Academy and playing one season at Duke.

It is not yet clear whether “back home” means the shop will be based in Maine. The Mavericks’ preview did not confirm its location, and Flagg did not explain whether he will have an active role in its daily operation.

Still, the family component made the disclosure more personal than a standard endorsement announcement. Flagg described the project casually, while Hart recognized that launching a business with a family member represented a meaningful step.

The contrast fit the larger interview. Hart and Flagg traded jokes about golf and their ability to handle the freezing water, but the card-shop conversation gave the preview its most substantive moment.

Flagg Joins Kevin Hart’s New Netflix Lineup

Flagg is among six guests scheduled to appear in new “Cold as Balls” episodes coming to Netflix later this summer.

The other announced participants are Serena Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Sean O’Malley and IShowSpeed. The episodes were filmed at Fanatics Fest in New York, according to Variety.

The series, which debuted in 2017, places Hart and prominent sports figures in tubs filled with ice while they discuss their careers and personal lives. Its previous guests have included Tom Brady, Kelsey Plum and Blake Griffin.

Flagg’s full interview could provide more information about the planned card shop, including where it will operate and when it could open.

For now, the Mavericks star has established the central point: He and his cousin are entering the card business together.

Considering Flagg’s place at the center of the NBA’s newest collecting cycle, Hart was right not to let him brush past the announcement.