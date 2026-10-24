Dallas Mavericks Coach Makes Concerning Cooper Flagg Injury Announcement

The Dallas Mavericks received a troubling injury scare involving Cooper Flagg on Friday night, and head coach Dusty May isn’t ready to offer a timetable for his return.

Flagg suffered a left shoulder injury during the Mavericks’ 121-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on October 23, leaving the game before halftime and never returning.

Speaking after the win, May acknowledged that the team still doesn’t know the severity of the injury.

“I really don’t know. I saw him in the locker room. He’s in good spirits,” May said, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal on October 24. “We’ll know over the next couple days what’s going on, what’s next.”

May said Flagg would undergo further evaluation, although he could not confirm whether the 19-year-old would need an MRI.

The uncertainty comes at an inconvenient time for Dallas, which hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back.

Is Cooper Flagg Out for the Season?

No season-ending injury has been announced for Cooper Flagg as of Saturday morning, October 24. The Mavericks have not established a recovery timeline or publicly confirmed a diagnosis beyond left shoulder soreness.

While speculation about Flagg’s future has circulated following his frightening fall against Indiana, there is no verified evidence that his 2026-27 season is over.

May’s comments suggest the Mavericks are still gathering information rather than preparing to announce a long-term absence.

“He’ll be evaluated in the next couple of days,” May said after Friday’s game.

That evaluation will help determine whether Flagg faces a short absence or something more significant.

For now, claims that Flagg has been ruled out for the remainder of the season are unsupported by the team’s announcements.

Is Cooper Flagg Playing Today? Mavericks Injury Report vs. Spurs

Flagg’s availability for Saturday’s October 24 game against the San Antonio Spurs remains uncertain following his early exit against Indiana.

The Mavericks have a quick turnaround, with the teams scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Central Time in Dallas.

Because Saturday’s matchup is the second game of a back-to-back, the Mavericks must submit their initial injury report by 1 p.m. Central Time on game day, under NBA reporting rules.

That report should provide a clearer indication of Flagg’s immediate playing status, although it may not establish how long his recovery will take.

Dallas will also have another opportunity to provide an update before its next scheduled game against the Miami Heat on Monday, October 26.

Even if Flagg is unavailable against San Antonio, that alone would not indicate a season-ending injury.

How Cooper Flagg Suffered His Shoulder Injury Against Pacers

Flagg’s injury occurred in the final minute of the second quarter when he intercepted a pass from Pascal Siakam and raced toward the basket.

Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith challenged Flagg from behind as he attempted a breakaway dunk, sending the Mavericks star crashing to the floor on his left shoulder.

Officials assessed Nesmith a flagrant-1 foul following a review. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall confronted Nesmith after the play, resulting in technical fouls for both players.

Flagg remained in the game briefly but did not return after halftime.

He finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in just 17 minutes, continuing a strong start to his second NBA season after scoring 32 points in Dallas’ opener against Houston.

May expressed frustration with the circumstances surrounding the injury but declined to assign malicious intent to Nesmith.

“Nesmith’s a great guy,” May said. “Heck of a player. I’ve known him since he was in high school. An unfortunate play. Hopefully Coop’s fine, but obviously it’s something we wish wouldn’t have happened.”

For the Mavericks, the concern now extends beyond Saturday’s meeting with San Antonio.

Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists during his Rookie of the Year campaign last season. Losing that production for any extended period would be a major setback for a Dallas team trying to build momentum under its new head coach.

The Mavericks’ immediate priority, however, is determining exactly what happened to Flagg’s shoulder, and when he can safely return.