Cooper Flagg, Luka Doncic Rumor Gets Firm Response From NBA Insider

Cooper Flagg is not headed to Los Angeles for a golf outing with Luka Dončić, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein directly rejected a viral claim that the Dallas Mavericks’ new franchise centerpiece planned to fly west for a round with the former Mavericks star. He also clarified that Flagg has been training in Maine and making occasional trips to Dallas during the offseason.

“Not sure who actually believed this one … but for those asking: There’s no golf summit scheduled tomorrow in LA,” Stein wrote on X.

Stein added that Dončić is in Slovenia and will remain there throughout the offseason, leaving little ambiguity about the supposed meeting.

The correction came after the verified MavsMuse account posted that Flagg was flying to Los Angeles to play golf with Dončić. The post included a digitally created image of the two players standing together in their Mavericks and Lakers uniforms and attracted significant engagement.

For Mavericks fans, the episode offered another reminder that Flagg and Dončić will be linked whether or not there is an actual relationship or event connecting them.

Marc Stein Clarifies Cooper Flagg’s Actual Offseason Plans

The more relevant detail for Dallas is Stein’s description of Flagg’s summer routine.

According to Stein, Flagg is training in Maine and spending time in Dallas periodically. That aligns with a straightforward offseason plan for a young player balancing work near home with preparations in his new NBA city.

There was no indication in Stein’s post that Flagg had scheduled a trip to meet Dončić or that the two were planning an offseason workout, golf round or public appearance.

Stein’s response also carried added weight because he has covered the Mavericks and the NBA for decades. Rather than leaving the viral post to circulate as an unverified rumor, he addressed it directly and supplied specific information about the locations of both players.

He closed his message by pointing readers toward his upcoming appearance on DLLS Mavericks programming.

That does not turn Flagg’s offseason location into a major basketball development. It does, however, replace an unsupported social-media claim with a concrete update: Dallas’ prized young player is training and maintaining a presence around the franchise during the summer.

Flagg and Doncic Comparisons Aren’t Going Away

The golf claim gained attention because Flagg and Dončić occupy opposite sides of an emotional dividing line for Mavericks fans.

Dončić was the face of the franchise before Dallas sent him to the Lakers. Flagg, meanwhile, entered the organization as the young talent expected to help define whatever comes next.

That does not make Flagg a direct replacement for Dončić. They arrived in Dallas under completely different circumstances, play different styles and face different expectations. But the broader comparison is unavoidable: one became a global star with the Mavericks, and the other is beginning his NBA career under intense scrutiny after the franchise changed direction.

Any alleged meeting between them would therefore carry symbolic weight, even if it involved nothing more consequential than a round of golf. It could be interpreted as a sign of mutual respect, a passing of the torch or a commentary on the franchise’s turbulent transition.

None of those interpretations apply here because, according to Stein, the meeting was never scheduled.

Mavericks Fans Should Treat Viral Claim as Entertainment, Not Reporting

The original post was written in the style of a sourced report, but Stein’s correction establishes that Mavericks fans should not treat it as verified information.

That distinction matters during the offseason, when a lack of games creates more room for jokes, edited images and speculative posts to travel farther than their substance warrants. Verification can easily arrive after the initial claim has already generated thousands of reactions.

There is no evidence from Stein’s post of a developing Dončić-Flagg relationship, a secret Los Angeles trip or an unusual change to Flagg’s training schedule.

The actual Mavericks takeaway is simpler. Flagg is working in Maine, spending some of his summer in Dallas and preparing for his first NBA season. The viral golf summit was a compelling idea, but it was not a real event.