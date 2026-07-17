Cooper Flagg Unveils Mavericks News With 7-Figure Buzz

Cooper Flagg unveiled a one-of-one piece of Dallas Mavericks memorabilia on July 17 that some collectors believe could eventually be worth seven figures.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year signed and revealed his Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card during a live appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, turning a patch from the beginning of his Mavericks career into one of the most closely watched basketball collectibles of the year.

Topps displayed the card inside a clear glass case after Flagg pulled back a black covering in front of collectors at the Javits Center. It is scheduled to remain on display through Fanatics Fest, which runs from July 16 through July 19.

According to promotional information provided for the unveiling, figures in the collectibles industry believe the card could be worth somewhere in the low-to-mid seven figures. That estimate has not been established by a public sale or independent appraisal, and the card first must be pulled from a pack after the product’s scheduled August 6 release.

Flagg acknowledged that even he felt the significance of signing it.

“I was a little nervous,” Flagg said during the appearance. “I’ve signed a lot of cards, but that one was a little nerve-racking.”

Flagg Jokes He May Need His Next Mavericks Contract

The card is expected to appear in 2026 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball alongside Rookie Debut Patch Autographs belonging to players including Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen and Ace Bailey.

Unlike a conventional autograph or manufactured jersey card, the debut-patch concept is tied to the player’s first regular-season appearance. That gives Flagg’s card a direct link to the opening chapter of his Mavericks career, and ensures that only one collector can own it.

When asked whether he might try to purchase the card after somebody pulls it, Flagg joked about the potential price.

“Maybe eventually,” Flagg said. “I might have to wait until I get my second contract, but maybe eventually.”

The comment was playful, but it also captured how unusual the item could become. Flagg is still playing on his rookie contract, while the market surrounding his memorabilia already reflects expectations normally reserved for established superstars.

No final value can be assigned until the card reaches the secondary market. Condition, grading and the identity of the eventual buyer could all affect a sale. The seven-figure projection should therefore be viewed as industry speculation rather than a guaranteed price.

Card Captures Flagg’s Rapid Rise With Mavericks

The broader relevance for Mavericks fans is what the card represents.

Flagg did not merely win Rookie of the Year. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals, becoming the first rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984-85 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He also became the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game.

Those accomplishments turned his debut patch into an artifact from the beginning of one of the best rookie seasons in recent league history.

The Rookie of the Year vote also illustrated the strength of Flagg’s class. He defeated former Duke teammate Knueppel by only 26 voting points, one of the closest finishes under the current system. Knueppel finished second among rookies in scoring and set a rookie record with 273 made 3-pointers.

For Dallas, however, Flagg’s value extends beyond awards and collectibles. He emerged immediately as the centerpiece of the franchise, leading the Mavericks in all four major counting categories while still a teenager.

The one-of-one card will eventually disappear into a pack, then perhaps into a private collection or auction house. What cannot be packed away is the larger message from its unveiling: Flagg needed only one season to produce a piece of Mavericks history that collectors already regard as potentially priceless.