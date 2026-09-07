Cooper Flagg’s $67,100 Rookie Card Is Coming Back — With a Lot More at Stake

One of the rarest Cooper Flagg rookie cards is reportedly coming back to the auction block, and its previous sale could make the second trip especially revealing.

Flagg’s 2025 Topps Silver Pack SuperFractor 1/1, graded PSA 10, is headed to Fanatics Collect with bidding expected to begin September 10. The same card last sold in March for $67,100, according Sports Card Investor.

Six months later, however, buyers would be bidding on the same piece of cardboard in a very different Cooper Flagg market.

Flagg has since completed a Rookie of the Year season for the Dallas Mavericks, while several of his other elite one-of-one cards have generated six-figure sales. That turns the upcoming auction into more than another expensive rookie-card transaction. It offers a rare chance to see exactly how the market reprices the same one-of-one card after a player’s résumé changes.

Cooper Flagg Card Has Already Been Through One Major Auction

The card pictured by Sports Card Investor is the 2025 Topps Silver Pack ’80-81 Topps Chrome SuperFractor No. TC-CF, serial-numbered 1/1 and carrying a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade.

The retro styling is based on the 1980-81 Topps basketball design, but the SuperFractor treatment makes this particular copy unique.

Its reported $67,100 March sale is also worth distinguishing from another high-end Flagg Silver Pack card. An autographed Silver Pack SuperFractor 1/1 sold through Fanatics Collect for $180,000 in December 2025. That autograph card was authenticated by PSA rather than receiving a numerical card grade.

Flagg’s market has continued moving since then.

A one-of-one Bowman Chrome Rose Gold Mojo rookie autograph sold for $240,000 through Fanatics Premier in July, while a PSA 10 Topps Chrome Helix SuperFractor 1/1 brought $197,640 at Goldin in May, according to Basketball Card Insider’s compilation of verified sales.

Those transactions do not provide direct comps for a unique card — by definition, no identical copy exists — but they illustrate how much money has moved into Flagg’s trophy-level material.

Flagg Gave Collectors Plenty to Buy Into as a Rookie

The basketball case strengthened considerably after the card’s March sale.

Flagg finished his first Mavericks season averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

He won the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award and was subsequently a unanimous selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. At 19 years and 112 days when the All-Rookie honor was announced, Dallas said he became the second-youngest player ever to make the first team, behind only LeBron James.

Flagg also produced the kind of individual performances that helped sustain the hype attached to him when Dallas selected him No. 1 overall. His rookie season included a 45-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers in April, and he finished the year with 1,473 points.

The Mavericks themselves did not have the same success. Dallas finished 26-56 and missed the postseason, according to NBA.com, making Flagg’s individual emergence one of the clearest positives from the season.

Flagg’s Year 2 Could Raise the Stakes Again

There is also fresh basketball intrigue attached to the September auction.

After winning Rookie of the Year, Flagg said he wanted to expand his offense during the offseason, specifically mentioning improvement off the dribble and as a high-level decision-maker.

Dallas has since undergone significant changes. The Mavericks installed Dusty May as coach, and NBA.com reported in July that May intends to deploy Flagg all over the court rather than confining him to one role.

Flagg also said he got into the gym with Kyrie Irving during the offseason as Irving worked his way back, giving the two a chance to build chemistry they did not have during Flagg’s rookie campaign.

That matters to collectors because Flagg is no longer being priced solely as a teenage projection. His first NBA season supplied tangible evidence that some of the extraordinary hype was warranted.

Sports Card Market Has Been Spending Big in 2026

The wider hobby has been running hot, too.

Sports Collectors Daily reported that $1.36 billion in individual sports cards were sold on eBay during the first half of 2026, up from $815.63 million during the first half of 2025.

Basketball trophy cards have remained active at the top end. A one-of-one Michael Jordan Fleer buyback autograph reportedly sold for $504,000 in July, one of three basketball cards that combined for more than $2.5 million in sales that month.

Flagg has already established himself among the players collectors search for most. According to eBay data cited in that same July market recap, Michael Jordan, Victor Wembanyama, Flagg and Kobe Bryant were the four most-searched basketball players on the platform during the first half of 2026.

Now comes an unusually clean market experiment.

A collector paid $67,100 for Flagg’s one-of-one Silver Pack SuperFractor in March. If the reported Fanatics Collect auction begins September 10 as scheduled, the hobby will get to decide what that exact card is worth after a Rookie of the Year trophy, a full season of evidence and another summer of six-figure Flagg sales.

For a one-of-one, there may be no better comp than itself.