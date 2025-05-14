Mavericks Make Final Decision on Blockbuster Cooper Flagg Trade

Less than 24 hours after winning the NBA draft lottery, it appears the Dallas Mavericks already made a decision about what to do with the No. 1 pick. The Mavs landing the top selection has prompted plenty of NBA trade rumors with pundits pondering whether the franchise could opt to flip the pick for an established star like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Yet, this does not appear to be on the Mavericks’ radar. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Mavericks do not plan to entertain trade offers for the No. 1 pick as the franchise is set on selecting Cooper Flagg with the top selection.



The NBA insider also added that the final decision on the pick will not be up to general manager Nico Harrison. Instead, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont will make the final call on the No. 1 pick.

“After making the biggest leap in NBA draft lottery history to land the No. 1 overall pick, the Dallas Mavericks plan to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg and will not entertain the possibility of trading away the pick for a proven superstar, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon wrote in a May 13, story titled, “Sources: Mavericks plan to draft Cooper Flagg, won’t trade No. 1 pick.”

“… Sources told ESPN that Patrick Dumont, who just finished his first year as the Mavs’ governor, considers the opportunity to be in position to draft a generational talent such as Flagg a ‘gift.’ While Dumont has given Harrison great leeway to run basketball operations, the governor has final decision on all personnel matters.”

The Mavericks Are Expected to Form a New Big 3 With Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving & Anthony Davis

Flagg may not make Mavericks fans forget about Luka Doncic, but the star could be a nice consolation prize. The star forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his lone collegiate season at Duke.



ESPN’s Jeremy Woo explained why the Mavericks are expected to select Flagg with the No. 1 pick.

“Dallas has been intent on maximizing its current window as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving approach their mid-30s, and Flagg’s readiness and versatility alongside them should immediately bolster the Mavericks’ lineup,” Woo detailed in a May 12, article titled, “2025 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 59 picks post-lottery.”

“With Irving recovering from an ACL injury, Flagg might enter the league with significant shot-creation duties handling the ball, giving him a terrific opportunity to stretch himself as a playmaker and potentially blossom into an offensive star. This outcome significantly changes the fate of the Mavericks, who were staring down limbo after trading away superstar Luka Doncic and seemingly shortening their window to compete for titles.”

Blockbuster NBA Trade Pitch Floated to Swap Cooper Flagg for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor is among the analysts who pitched the idea of the Mavericks swapping the chance to take Flagg for Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s future with the franchise has been the subject of trade rumors.

“Can you imagine if they traded number one for Giannis now?” O’Connor pondered in a May 12, live stream. “Can you imagine? Is Dallas a team that would trade the No. 1 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo? (A) Giannis, AD, front court.

“… Nico was obsessed with trying to win a title and prove himself right. Could he be crazy enough to trade No. 1 for Giannis? I say yes.”