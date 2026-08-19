Dallas Mavericks Rookie Makes Strong Statement Ahead of NBA Debut

The Dallas Mavericks made a lot of changes this offseason, starting from the front office to the coaching staff and to their roster.

The Mavericks hired Masai Ujiri to serve as president of basketball operations, while Mike Schmitz was named general manager. Ujiri decided to part ways with Jason Kidd, replacing him with Michigan’s Dusty May, who was coming off an NCAA championship.

As for the roster, the Mavs added Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio de Larrea through the draft. They also acquired Zaccharie Risacher, Santi Aldama and Marcus Sasser via trades and brought Tarik Biberovic from Turkey to the NBA on a two-year deal.

Tarik Biberovic Sends Strong Dallas Mavericks Message

Drafted 56th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, Tarik Biberovic has carved out a role for Turkish club Fenerbahce since 2018. Biberovic has established himself as one of the best shooters in Europe.

His draft rights were traded tp the Mavericks as part of the Santi Aldama deal, leading to his signing.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Biberovic opened up about his decision to move from Turkey to the NBA.

“This was my dream, and I am happy that I have finally been able to achieve it,” Biberovic said, via EuroHoops. “I am reaching the highest point of my career, but this is not the end, it is the beginning. I am entering a completely new world and opening a new page.”

The 25-year-old forward added, “I will start from scratch, work my way up step by step and fight for everything. I want to earn as many minutes as possible, show my ability and become one of the team’s most reliable players. My goal is to build a great career there.”

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Biberovic will have to compete against multiple players for minutes, though his shooting should give him an advantage. He shot 41.4% from 3-point range in the EuroLeague last season. He was even better in the Turkish Super Ligi, shooting 49.7% from threes in 34 games.

Dallas Mavericks Roster and Depth Chart

The Dallas Mavericks have 19 players on their current roster heading into next month’s training camp. They can have as many as 21 players, though they have to trim it down to 18 before the start of the season.

The roster will need to have a maximum of 15 players on standard deals and three players on two-way contracts.

Here’s the current roster and depth chart for the Mavs:

GUARDS: Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Sergio de Larrea, John Poulakidas and Jett Howard.

Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Sergio de Larrea, John Poulakidas and Jett Howard. FORWARDS: Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Santi Aldama, Zaccharie Risacher, Caleb Martin, Morez Johnson Jr., Tarik Biberovic, and Tobi Lawal.

Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Santi Aldama, Zaccharie Risacher, Caleb Martin, Morez Johnson Jr., Tarik Biberovic, and Tobi Lawal. CENTERS: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Moussa Cisse.

John Poulakidas, Jett Howard and Tobi Lawal are signed to two-way deals. The Mavs have 16 players on standard contracts, so they will need to make a trade or cut a player before the start of the season.