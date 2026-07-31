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Dallas Mavericks Center Daniel Gafford Makes Feelings Clear on Trade Rumors

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Daniel Gafford
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DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

One of the names frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors this offseason is Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.

Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year, $54.38 million extension he signed last year. But with new Mavs president Masai Ujiri in charge, his future might not be clear in Dallas.

The 27-year-old big man will likely come off the bench next season if he stays with the Mavericks as backup for Dereck Lively II. He could also compete with Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama and Morez Johnson Jr. for minutes.

Daniel Gafford on Trade Rumors

Daniel Gafford

GettyDaniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after suffering an injury during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on January 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports, Daniel Gafford opened up about hearing his name in trade speculations this summer. Gafford doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the Dallas Mavericks and knows how the NBA business operates.

“If they want to keep me, I’m more than grateful,” Gafford said, via Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. “And if they want to ship me off, I know it’s just another step in my career that I’m going to have to take.”

In 55 games last season, Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks under coach Jason Kidd. With Dusty May now in charge of the team on the sidelines, it will be interesting if he will use Gafford if available. May coached Morez Johnson Jr. in college at Michigan.

Daniel Gafford, Jason Kidd

GettyDaniel Gafford #21 and head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks react during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are “fielding offers” for Gafford, though he didn’t mention any teams showing interest.

Some of the teams that could use a backup center like Gafford based on their rosters are the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

Mavericks This Offseason

The biggest move of the Dallas Mavericks offseason was appointing Masai Ujiri as their team president. Ujiri decided to part ways with Jason Kidd and hired Dusty May as head coach.

In addition to drafting Morez Johnson Jr. ninth overall in June, the Mavericks also acquired Sergio de Larrea and Vsevolod Ishchenko via draft-day trades. They even match the New York Knicks’ offer sheet to restricted free agent Moussa Cisse to keep him in Dallas.

Masai Ujiri

GettyMasai Ujiri speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

The Mavericks made several trades, getting Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic in a six-team deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

Biberovic signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks and will make his NBA debut next season. Former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher was also acquired from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Dallas Mavericks Center Daniel Gafford Makes Feelings Clear on Trade Rumors

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