Dallas Mavericks Center Daniel Gafford Makes Feelings Clear on Trade Rumors

One of the names frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors this offseason is Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.

Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year, $54.38 million extension he signed last year. But with new Mavs president Masai Ujiri in charge, his future might not be clear in Dallas.

The 27-year-old big man will likely come off the bench next season if he stays with the Mavericks as backup for Dereck Lively II. He could also compete with Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama and Morez Johnson Jr. for minutes.

Daniel Gafford on Trade Rumors

Speaking to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports, Daniel Gafford opened up about hearing his name in trade speculations this summer. Gafford doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the Dallas Mavericks and knows how the NBA business operates.

“If they want to keep me, I’m more than grateful,” Gafford said, via Luke Adams of HoopsRumors. “And if they want to ship me off, I know it’s just another step in my career that I’m going to have to take.”

In 55 games last season, Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks under coach Jason Kidd. With Dusty May now in charge of the team on the sidelines, it will be interesting if he will use Gafford if available. May coached Morez Johnson Jr. in college at Michigan.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are “fielding offers” for Gafford, though he didn’t mention any teams showing interest.

Some of the teams that could use a backup center like Gafford based on their rosters are the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

Mavericks This Offseason

The biggest move of the Dallas Mavericks offseason was appointing Masai Ujiri as their team president. Ujiri decided to part ways with Jason Kidd and hired Dusty May as head coach.

In addition to drafting Morez Johnson Jr. ninth overall in June, the Mavericks also acquired Sergio de Larrea and Vsevolod Ishchenko via draft-day trades. They even match the New York Knicks’ offer sheet to restricted free agent Moussa Cisse to keep him in Dallas.

The Mavericks made several trades, getting Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic in a six-team deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

Biberovic signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks and will make his NBA debut next season. Former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher was also acquired from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.