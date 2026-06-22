Report: Mavs Hire Michigan’s Dusty May in Blockbuster Head Coaching Move

In a shocking move to find a new head coach to replace Jason Kidd, the Dallas Mavericks have hired University of Michigan head coach Dusty May, just months after leading the Wolverines to their 1st national championship since 1989.

“BREAKING: University of Michigan coach Dusty May has agreed to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell me,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Major college-to-pro jump for the 2026 NCAA championship coach and swing for the Mavericks and Masai Ujiri.”

May will now get a chance to coach No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2025-26. Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.6 steals as a rookie.

“May led Michigan basketball to the national title in April,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “The allure of coaching Cooper Flagg as a linchpin piece helped draw him … May led Michigan to a 64-13 record over two season there. In his previous job, he led FAU to back-to-back NCAA tournaments, including the 2023 Final Four. He’d ruled out other college jobs this off-season, but the NBA has always been intriguing to May.”

Mavericks Fired Jason Kidd After 5 Seasons

The Mavericks fired Kidd on May 19 following 5 seasons as head coach, including an appearance in the 2024 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in 5 games.

Kidd, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and 1 of the greatest point guards of all time, went 205-205 with the Mavericks, but bottomed out with a 26-56 record in his final season.

In 10 seasons as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Mavericks, Kidd has a 388-395 overall record.

“Kidd has four years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon wrote in May. “But Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, who extended Kidd’s contract during Dallas’ NBA Finals run in 2024 and again before last season after they declined the New York Knicks‘ request to interview him, gave new president Masai Ujiri full authorization to determine the coach’s future with the franchise.”