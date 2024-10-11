Mavericks Legend Sends Strong Message to Klay Thompson for Wearing No. 31

Dallas Mavericks legend and current Utah Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry was elated to see Klay Thompson wearing his No. 31 jersey with his matching signature headband.

The former NBA guard, who won a championship with the Mavericks in 2011 and the Sixth Man of the Year in 2009, however, asked one thing from Thompson.

“All I said [to Thompson] is all he owes me is to make some shots,” Terry told ESPN. “That’s it. Do the number right, that’s it. Make some shots. And he’ll do it. I think he’s going to play with a lot to prove. Obviously, he did some great things, historical things with Golden State, and he’s looking to turn a page and go to another chapter and make another mark on his legacy here with Dallas.”

Thompson, however, did not shoot well against Terry’s Jazz in his Mavericks preseason debut. The new Mavericks acquisition only hit 3 of 9 shots for 10 points across 18 first-half minutes in a 107-102 loss to Terry’s Utah Jazz on October 10.

Thompson attributed it to first-game jitters. He said he was nervous for four days leading to this game.

“I haven’t been that nervous, I don’t think, since the 2015 Finals Game 1,” Thompson told reporters after his shaky Mavericks debut. “It felt so good just to go out there and play and work those jitters out. It was a new experience, and it’s a natural feeling when you’ve been somewhere so long and to be somewhere new in a new environment. To finally put the uniform on, it felt amazing.”

‘Felt Like Rookie Season All Over Again’

Thompson missed his first three shots.

“I felt like my rookie season all over again,” Thompson said. “I’ll never forget my first preseason game my rookie year and I was equally as nervous. So it felt awesome just to play 18 minutes and get my legs under me.”

Thompson became more as the game wore on. He said his nerves calmed down beginning the second quarter.

The five-time NBA All-Star wing knocked down his first field goal — a 3-pointer — 10 seconds into the second quarter.

“When I went back in and I could sit down and breathe, [I] realized [it’s] just basketball,” Thompson said, “and I was moving great out there and even though my back tightened up on me, I felt great moving and shooting. Once I saw one shot go in and you just get back to what you know best and that’s playing the game you love. So it was fun to get all those jitters out.”

Thompson was quick to add there is nothing to worry about his back.

He looked comfortable in the second quarter as he shot 50% from the field.

Jason Kidd Saw Lot of Positives in Klay Thompson’s Debut

Once the first shot bounced in, Thompson knocked down two more 3-pointers in the quarter before sitting out the entire second half. He also added three assists.

“For him tonight, there’s a lot of positives,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “Thompson] has some great looks that we all think that he’s capable of making, but he just never rushes. He never forces anything. He probably turned down some shots that we would encourage for him to take, but we trust that he’s making the right decision.”

Thompson arrived in Dallas this past summer via sign-and-trade after 13 years in Golden State where he won four championships as one of the franchise pillars.

“I’m just excited to experience a new chapter,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be special. I just know it.”