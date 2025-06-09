Mavericks Put on Notice as Jason Kidd Rumors Heat Up: Report

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is intrigued by the New York Knicks coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Monday, June 9.

“The way I would describe this is there’s mutual intrigue on both sides,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “And also, I know there’s this whole thing about asking for permission. You don’t ask for permission to hire another team’s coach when you ask, you’re going to hire them. So, essentially, when the Knicks express interest, the ball will be in the Mavericks’ court.”

Kidd has strong ties with the Knicks, where he played his final season in the NBA before retiring and going into coaching.

Jason Kidd’s Strong Ties to Knicks

Kidd was the runner-up to Tom Thibodeau in the Knicks’ coaching search five years ago.

Since then, the Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson and blossomed into their franchise star after his breakout season in Dallas on Kidd’s first year as their head coach.

Kidd is also close to Casey Smith, the Knicks vice president of sports medicine, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

According to MacMahon, Kidd was not on board with several Mavericks’ front office’s decisions.

“One of which includes the firing of Casey Smith, who J-Kidd has been extremely tight with since his second tenure as a player in Dallas, who is now running the health and performance group for the New York Knicks,” MacMahon said.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison fired the award-winning trainer, who had spent 21 years with the Mavericks franchise, for being “too negative,” MacMahon reported.

On top of those relationships, a Knicks tenure will secure a longer, more lucrative contract for Kidd to coach in one of the biggest NBA markets with a win-now roster in a relatively weaker Eastern Conference.

Kidd is currently tied with Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse for seventh with an $8.5 million annual salary, according to Front Office Sports. Thibodeau was among the fourth-highest-paid coaches in the NBA, averaging $11 million annually before his firing. He had a $30 million-plus guaranteed money after signing a three-year extension last year.

Mavericks’ Silence Adds to Intrigue

NBA insider Marc Stein linked Kidd to the Knicks, along with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, following the surprising firing of New York’s longtime coach Tom Thibodeau last week.

But unlike the Mavericks, who are keeping mum on Kidd potentially going to the Knicks, the Rockets quickly shut it down.

“Regarding reports identifying Ime Udoka as a possible target for the vacant Knicks coaching position, Houston has no interest in entertaining that,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko wrote on X, citing a team source. “Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason.”

Kidd is still under contract for two more years with the Mavericks.

Windhorst said the Mavericks have three ways to respond to the Knicks’ reported interest in Kidd.

“And they have three options, as I see it, one, they can just say no. Thank you very much! Jason, we’ll see you in the fall. Look forward to the season. Look forward to Cooper Flagg. They can try to make Jason Kidd have zero interest in the Knicks, possibly with the new contract. They did just give him an extension last year, or they can negotiate a trade,” Windhorst said.

The Mavericks extended Kidd when he drew strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers for their coaching vacancy last offseason. Their silence, this time, makes Kidd’s potential departure a possibility. But if and when the Mavericks agree to let Kidd go, they will certainly demand compensation from the Knicks.

“And we have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15 to 18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago,” Windhorst added. “So, it’s not like Jason Kidd hasn’t been in this situation before.”