Klay Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman After Megan Thee Stallion Split

Klay Thompson’s offseason has drawn attention both on and off the basketball court. The Dallas Mavericks veteran is entering the final year of the three-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2024, while his future with the team remains a subject of trade discussion.

Thompson’s personal life has also remained in the spotlight following his split from Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. The two had a highly publicized relationship before Megan confirmed their breakup in April and said trust, fidelity and respect had been compromised.

At the same time, Thompson’s name has been linked with possible moves away from Dallas. The Mavericks are reshaping their roster around rookie Cooper Flagg, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have emerged in discussions surrounding the veteran shooter.

Klay Thompson Attends Orange County Fair With Mystery Woman

Thompson was spotted at the Orange County Fair on Saturday night while attending a performance by reggae group Rebelution. According to TMZ, the five-time All-Star was accompanied by an unidentified woman during the concert.

The pair watched the performance from a private box suite. Thompson was seen wearing a denim top and beige hat, while the woman wore a green top and had her hair in a top knot.

There were no reported public displays of affection between Thompson and the woman. A private security guard was also present, while an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy monitored the area around the booth.

The outing comes months after Thompson and Megan ended their relationship. Megan confirmed the split in April, saying, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

Megan also addressed the situation on Instagram at the time. She wrote, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’.”

Thompson has not publicly responded to the cheating allegations.

The nature of Thompson’s relationship with the woman at the Orange County Fair remains unknown. The outing, however, comes as the veteran guard continues to face questions about what is next in his NBA career.

The Orange County appearance also placed Thompson in Southern California at a time when his professional future has become the subject of increasing speculation.

Klay Thompson Trade Rumors Continue Around Dallas Mavericks

Those questions have centered on a possible move away from the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has explored the trade market for Thompson as the franchise continues to build around Cooper Flagg.

Thompson averaged 12.9 points per game while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range during his first two seasons with Dallas. His career numbers remain strong, with a 40.9% career mark from beyond the arc.

The Miami Heat have been mentioned as one potential destination. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo leading Miami, the Heat are looking for additional shooting and playmaking options.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been connected to Thompson. On August 10, Thompson shared a fan-created NBA 2K video on Instagram, showing him in a Lakers uniform alongside Showtime-era players.

“This is what my dreams look like on a consistent basis,” Thompson wrote.

The post did not directly state that Thompson wants to join Los Angeles. However, it added to the existing speculation surrounding his future.

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, has also supported the idea of a Lakers return. When a fan asked him to help bring his son back to Los Angeles, he replied, “I’m TRYING.” To another fan, he responded, “Ahhhh thank u my frend… It wud be a Dream come true.”

For now, Thompson remains a Mavericks player. Dallas is not believed to be pursuing a buyout and has instead focused on finding a trade. His contract situation, his production from 3-point range and the Mavericks’ roster plans could all influence what happens next.