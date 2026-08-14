Klay Thompson Reveals Personal Goal Amid Mavericks Trade Speculation

Klay Thompson enters the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks amid continued questions about his future. The five-time All-Star joined Dallas in 2024 after 11 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships.

Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 69 games last season. He shot 38.3% from three-point range and is entering the 2026-27 season with a $17.46 million cap hit.

The Mavericks have also missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. With Cooper Flagg emerging as a key part of the team’s future and Kyrie Irving preparing to return from his ACL injury, Thompson’s situation remains one of the notable questions around Dallas heading into the new season.

Klay Thompson Wants Chance to Make Deep Playoff Run

Thompson has now made his personal priority clear as speculation continues around his future in Dallas.

During a Twitch stream with PlaqueBoyMax, the Mavericks guard said he wants to remain in a position where he can compete deep into the postseason.

“I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said.

“I want to play a role on a team that I want to make a deep playoff run, whether it’s this season or next season.”

“But that’s really my only goal.”

Thompson’s comments come with trade speculation surrounding the veteran guard. He is entering the final season of his three-year, $50 million contract and does not have a no-trade clause.

Thompson has recently been linked to both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Mavericks would prefer to trade him rather than buy him out.

The 36-year-old has averaged 12.9 points per game during his two seasons with Dallas. His career averages remain much higher, at 18.6 points in the regular season and 19.2 points in the playoffs.

Thompson’s desire to compete also comes after his move to Dallas did not produce the expected partnership with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers in February 2025, leaving Dallas to build around Flagg and Irving.

That change in direction has kept Thompson’s situation under attention, but Dallas has another reason to consider keeping him as the season approaches.

Dallas Mavericks Build Around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving

The Athletic’s Christian Clark reported that the Mavericks are entering a new season with Flagg and Irving at the center of their plans. He reported that Irving could return as soon as October 21, when Dallas opens its regular season against the Houston Rockets.

Irving has not played since March 3, 2025, when he suffered a torn left ACL. He missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering.

Clark reported that the Mavericks finished 27th in points scored per 100 possessions last season and will need Irving’s offensive production back.

Dallas also has a difficult opening stretch, with its first six games coming against Houston, Indiana, San Antonio, Miami, and Oklahoma City.

Their schedule also includes two meetings with the Lakers, including Luka Doncic’s only regular-season game in Dallas on February 28.

For Thompson, the immediate focus is now on finding a role that allows him to pursue another deep playoff run. Whether that happens with Dallas or elsewhere remains unresolved as the Mavericks continue to determine how his final contract year fits into their plans.